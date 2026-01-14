Cozumel Dive Trip

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About this event
Mexico
Due at sign up - Full Payment Due by April 20, 2026 Deposit - Non-Refundable after March 20, 2026
Includes Resort & Diving - AIR FARE NOT INCLUDED - Non-Refundable after March 20, 2026
Donate towards helping a veteran who might not be able to afford this incredible diving experience
Non-Diver - All inclusive resort. No Diving. Air Fare Not Included
Prefer to stay in a room by yourself. This single supplement will allow you that option.
$
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