Veteran Six

Hosted by

Veteran Six

About this event

Cozumel Dive Trip

Cozumel

Mexico

Deposit
Pay what you can

Due at sign up - Full Payment Due by April 20, 2026 Deposit - Non-Refundable after March 20, 2026

Pay in Full
$1,485

Includes Resort & Diving - AIR FARE NOT INCLUDED - Non-Refundable after March 20, 2026

Sponsor a Veteran
Pay what you can

Donate towards helping a veteran who might not be able to afford this incredible diving experience

Non-Diver
$965

Non-Diver - All inclusive resort. No Diving. Air Fare Not Included

Single Supplement
$645

Prefer to stay in a room by yourself. This single supplement will allow you that option.

Add a donation for Veteran Six

$

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