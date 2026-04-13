Hosted by

Matthews Voice Project

About this event

Sales closed

Cozy Coupe Makeover - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4321 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103, USA

Benefits Ahead - Ghost Busters item
Benefits Ahead - Ghost Busters
$100

Starting bid

This creative Cozy Makeover is perfect for any ghost-hunting, 80's-loving superfan! Complete with a smoke machine, lighting, and sound effects this coupe is sure to make lasting memories.

Bell Insurance item
Bell Insurance
$100

Starting bid

Agent Teddy is on the way! Check out this adorable bear who is on a mission to make sure families are safe and snuggly!

Doosan Bobcat item
Doosan Bobcat
$100

Starting bid

The team at Doosan has outdone themselves with this mini UV34. Complete with switches for lights and realistic sound effects, any little equipment lover will be ready for action!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!