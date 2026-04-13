Cozy Coupe Makeover - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This creative Cozy Makeover is perfect for any ghost-hunting, 80's-loving superfan! Complete with a smoke machine, lighting, and sound effects this coupe is sure to make lasting memories.
Starting bid
Agent Teddy is on the way! Check out this adorable bear who is on a mission to make sure families are safe and snuggly!
Starting bid
The team at Doosan has outdone themselves with this mini UV34. Complete with switches for lights and realistic sound effects, any little equipment lover will be ready for action!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!