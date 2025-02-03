CozyLakers Charter- In Progress Membership

Amount includes annual dues and $75 charter payment. If you are unsure of your charter balance, please refer to invoice. If you have paid off your charter, you must collect a charter certificate. If you are eligible to receive voucher, please refer to your invoice to apply the DISCOUNT CODE.

Amount includes annual dues and $75 charter payment. If you are unsure of your charter balance, please refer to invoice. If you have paid off your charter, you must collect a charter certificate. If you are eligible to receive voucher, please refer to your invoice to apply the DISCOUNT CODE.

More details...