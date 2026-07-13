CPAF 2026 Paitings

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By Stephanie Amato
Oil 10x16
Catalogue# 26-IP-007
By Stephanie Amato
Oil 11x14
$950
Catalogue #26-IP-008
By Corey Wright
Oil 12x16
Catalogue# 26-IP-009
By Corey Wright
Oil 9x12
C# 26-IP-010
By Patricia Sweet
16x20 Oil
C# 26-IP-013
By Jill McGannon
Oil on linen 24x30
c# 26-IP-011
By Michelle Held
Oil 11x14
C# 26-IP-001
By Jill McGannon
Oil 9x12
C# 26-IP-012
By Lizzie Hunter
Oil 11x14
26-IP-021
By Millie Gosch
Oil 12x16
26-IP-024
By Millie Gosch
Oil 9x12
26-IP-023
By Katie Dobson Cundiff
Oil 16x12
26-IP-026
By Katie Dobson Cundiff
Oil 12x16
26-IP-025
By Wendy M Fleck
Pastel 11x21
26-IP-017
By Greg Barnes
Pastel 11x14
26-IP-006
By Greg Barnes
Pastel 11x14
26-IP-005
By Michelle Held
Oil 8x16
26-IP-002
By Steve Puttrich
Oil 18x32
26-IP-015
By Katie Jacobson
Oil 20x16
26-IP-028
By Mary L Hoffman
Oil 11x14
26-IP-019
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