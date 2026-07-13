A person in a straw hat looks at a painting of flowers in front of a stone pillar and lush green trees, with "Cashiers Plein Air FESTIVAL" written in white script across the scene.
The Village Green Of Cashiers Inc

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The Village Green Of Cashiers Inc

About this shop

CPAF 2026 Paitings

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Whisper of the Pond item
Whisper of the Pond
$950

By Stephanie Amato

Oil 10x16

Catalogue# 26-IP-007

0
Waterlily Surprise item
Waterlily Surprise
$950

By Stephanie Amato

Oil 11x14

$950

Catalogue #26-IP-008

0
Come'n Down the Mountain item
Come'n Down the Mountain
$1,500

By Corey Wright

Oil 12x16

Catalogue# 26-IP-009

0
Hydrangeas in the Garden item
Hydrangeas in the Garden
$950

By Corey Wright

Oil 9x12

C# 26-IP-010

0
View From Black Oak Ridge item
View From Black Oak Ridge
$850

By Patricia Sweet

16x20 Oil

C# 26-IP-013

0
Blue Ridge Sky Candy item
Blue Ridge Sky Candy
$3,500

By Jill McGannon

Oil on linen 24x30

c# 26-IP-011

0
Quiet Blessing item
Quiet Blessing
$1,350

By Michelle Held

Oil 11x14

C# 26-IP-001

0
Layers of Blue item
Layers of Blue
$750

By Jill McGannon

Oil 9x12

C# 26-IP-012

0
10th and Ocean - Miami Beach item
10th and Ocean - Miami Beach
$1,000

By Lizzie Hunter

Oil 11x14

26-IP-021

0
Tuesday's Sunset item
Tuesday's Sunset
$950

By Millie Gosch

Oil 12x16

26-IP-024

0
Snow Balls item
Snow Balls
$700

By Millie Gosch

Oil 9x12

26-IP-023

0
Birdhouse and Lillies item
Birdhouse and Lillies
$1,250

By Katie Dobson Cundiff

Oil 16x12

26-IP-026

0
Three in a Row - Camp Merrie-Woode item
Three in a Row - Camp Merrie-Woode
$1,250

By Katie Dobson Cundiff

Oil 12x16

26-IP-025

0
Along The Ridgeline item
Along The Ridgeline
$1,300

By Wendy M Fleck

Pastel 11x21

26-IP-017

0
Porch Light item
Porch Light
$1,200

By Greg Barnes

Pastel 11x14

26-IP-006

0
Tuscan Skies item
Tuscan Skies
$1,200

By Greg Barnes

Pastel 11x14

26-IP-005

0
Standing In The Light item
Standing In The Light
$1,200

By Michelle Held

Oil 8x16

26-IP-002

0
Veiled in Morning Mist item
Veiled in Morning Mist
$3,700

By Steve Puttrich

Oil 18x32

26-IP-015

0
Rolling Blue - Big Bear Pen Highlands item
Rolling Blue - Big Bear Pen Highlands
$1,200

By Katie Jacobson

Oil 20x16

26-IP-028

0
Secret Cove - Lake Glenville item
Secret Cove - Lake Glenville
$1,125

By Mary L Hoffman

Oil 11x14

26-IP-019

0

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