Center For The Pacific Asian Family

Hosted by

Center For The Pacific Asian Family

About this event

Sales closed

CPAF Benefit Dinner: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3660 Wilshire Blvd suite 818, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA

Peaceful Phuket item
Peaceful Phuket
$2,950

Starting bid

Your experience at Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket includes 5 nights for 2 guests in a five-star tropical resort in Phuket, Thailand.

  • Recharge and recline in a spacious one-bedroom pool villa
  • Unwind in tranquility with a private terrace and swimming pool
  • Dine well with daily breakfast included and ample on-site restaurants
  • Relax by the azure waters of Mai Khao Beach, just 300 meters away
  • Embrace upscale amenities, including expansive resort pool, kids' splash pool, and poolside bar
  • First-class service awaits with optional in-villa dining and BBQs

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Peaceful Phuket | LuxGive for more details.


Fair Market Value: $4,500


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner.

Hawaii Island Escape item
Hawaii Island Escape
$1,950

Starting bid

Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

  • Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom
  • Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas
  • Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by
  • Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf
  • Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Hawaii Island Escape | LuxGive for more details.


Fair Market Value: $3,000


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner.

Tahitian Pearl Elegance Set item
Tahitian Pearl Elegance Set
$230

Starting bid

Includes: Necklace and earrings

Item Description:

Elevate any evening with this timeless Tahitian pearl jewelry set, featuring a lustrous 11mm pearl centerpiece on an 18-inch 14kt gold-filled station chain, delicately accented with sterling silver beads and frosted gold details. The necklace is finished with a secure, high-quality lobster clasp for both beauty and durability.

The set is completed with matching dangle earrings showcasing 10mm Tahitian pearls, suspended on gold-tone, hypoallergenic surgical stainless steel, offering both elegance and comfort.

Simple yet striking, this set embodies understated luxury and effortless sophistication, perfect for both special occasions and everyday refinement.

Please note: Pearls are organic gemstones; natural variations and surface characteristics are part of their unique beauty.


Fair Market Value: $568.99


Website: LAJewelryStudio - Etsy


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Items can be mailed to winner's address.

Hillstone Restaurant Gift Card item
Hillstone Restaurant Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a $150 gift card to Hillstone, known for its elevated American cuisine, top‑tier service, and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a special night out or a delicious indulgence.


Includes: $150 gift card to Hillstone

Fair Market Value: $150

Experience: Enjoy elevated American cuisine, exceptional service, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere—perfect for a special night out
Location: Various locations (Southern California)
Website: Hillstone


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.

Hollywood Wax Museum (2 tickets) item
Hollywood Wax Museum (2 tickets)
$90

Starting bid

Strike a pose in Hollywood! Enjoy two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum®, where you can snap photos with famous celebrities and pop culture legends. A fun, star‑studded experience right on Hollywood Boulevard!


Includes: Two (2) general admission tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum®

Fair Market Value: $190
Experience: Snap photos with lifelike celebrity figures and pop culture legends in a fun, interactive Hollywood attraction
Location: Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Website: www.hollywoodwaxmuseum.com/hollywood


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.

The Huntington (2 tickets) item
The Huntington (2 tickets)
$30

Starting bid

Discover one of Southern California’s cultural gems with two tickets to The Huntington. Wander breathtaking gardens, explore world‑class art, and immerse yourself in history at this iconic destination.


Includes: Two (2) general admission tickets to

The Huntington

Fair Market Value: $60

Experience: Explore breathtaking gardens, world‑class art galleries, and historic library collections
Location: San Marino, CA
Website: www.huntington.org
Fair Market Value: $60


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.

The Broad (VIP Pass) item
The Broad (VIP Pass)
$10

Starting bid

VIP Pass to the Broad for 4 guests

Yayoi Kusama's immersive installation Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013)


Includes: VIP Ticket to The Broad

Fair Market Value: $
Experience: Premium access, special recognition, and an exclusive behind‑the‑scenes experience
Access: Elevated opportunities typically reserved for top‑level supporters

Location: Los Angeles, CA
Website: www.thebroad.org


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.

Skirball Cultural Center (Member Day Pass) item
Skirball Cultural Center (Member Day Pass)
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a curated cultural experience with a Skirball Cultural Center Member for a Day Pass, offering special access and benefits while exploring world‑class exhibitions and programs.


Includes: Member for a Day access

Fair Market Value: $250
Experience: Exhibitions, cultural programming, and member perks
Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: www.skirball.org


This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.

Hello Kitty Hot Air Balloon Necklace (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY) item
Hello Kitty Hot Air Balloon Necklace (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY)
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Necklace and a Hello Kitty card

Fair Market Value: $100
Description: Sanrio Hello Kitty Enamel and Clear Crystal 3D Hot Air Balloon Pendant, 16½" chain


*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.

Hello Kitty Bracelet (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY) item
Hello Kitty Bracelet (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY)
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Bracelet

Fair Market Value: $100
Description: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Bracelet gold tone crystal accents


*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.

YOBO Spirits Soju (2 bottles) (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY) item
YOBO Spirits Soju (2 bottles) (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY)
$40

Starting bid

Includes: 2 bottles of YOBO Spirits Soju

Fair Market Value: $42.50 each (Total $85)

Description: Anchored with a deep respect for heritage and an ambition to drive new innovation, the Yobo Spirit House is changing the face of Asian American spirits one bottle at a time. Each bottle contains:

  • Sour Cherry, Pink Peppercorn, Licorice
  • 21% ABV
  • 750ml

BLISS. Reminiscence. A walk through my childhood and the memories that shaped me. Sour cherries that always taste of Michigan summers, pink peppercorn, a spark that ignited my culinary passion, and licorice, the unsung childhood confection I adored.” -Kristen Kish

Website: www.yobospirits.com


*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.

DeMita Global Luxury Basket (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY) item
DeMita Global Luxury Basket (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY)
$100

Starting bid

A Curated Collection of Global Style.

Includes: Necklace, earrings, clutch, and makeup tubes

Item Description:

● Trendy Ball Chain Necklace — $110 A modern statement piece featuring a sleek ball chain design. Effortlessly elevates both casual and evening looks with a contemporary edge.

● Japanese Earrings — $45 Delicately crafted earrings inspired by minimalist Japanese design. Lightweight, refined, and perfect for everyday elegance.

● Handbag Clutch from Colombia — $88 A beautifully crafted clutch sourced from Colombia, blending artisanal craftsmanship with timeless style. Ideal for both day-to-night wear.

● Makeup Tubes — $24 A curated set of beauty essentials designed to enhance your everyday routine with ease and versatility.

Total Fair Market Value: $267


Website: www.demitastore.com


*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.

Wine Lover's Select (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY) item
Wine Lover's Select (*EVENT ATTENDEES ONLY)
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 3 bottles of Mira Laguna wines

Item Description: Founded by Eileen and Willy, Mira Laguna offers small production wines that reflect the rustic and refined qualities of their organically farmed estate vineyard in the Los Olivos District of Santa Barbara County.

  • 2 bottles of Thor (2018 Syrah) $39
  • 1 bottle of Drift (2018 Sangiovese) $28

Total Fair Market Value: $106

Website: Mira Laguna


*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.

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