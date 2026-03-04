CPAF Benefit Dinner: Silent Auction

Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom

Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas

Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by

Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf

Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby

Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Hawaii Island Escape | LuxGive for more details.





Fair Market Value: $3,000





This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner.