CPAF Benefit Dinner: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Your experience at Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket includes 5 nights for 2 guests in a five-star tropical resort in Phuket, Thailand.
Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Peaceful Phuket | LuxGive for more details.
Fair Market Value: $4,500
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Hawaii Island Escape | LuxGive for more details.
Fair Market Value: $3,000
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Includes: Necklace and earrings
Item Description:
Elevate any evening with this timeless Tahitian pearl jewelry set, featuring a lustrous 11mm pearl centerpiece on an 18-inch 14kt gold-filled station chain, delicately accented with sterling silver beads and frosted gold details. The necklace is finished with a secure, high-quality lobster clasp for both beauty and durability.
The set is completed with matching dangle earrings showcasing 10mm Tahitian pearls, suspended on gold-tone, hypoallergenic surgical stainless steel, offering both elegance and comfort.
Simple yet striking, this set embodies understated luxury and effortless sophistication, perfect for both special occasions and everyday refinement.
Please note: Pearls are organic gemstones; natural variations and surface characteristics are part of their unique beauty.
Fair Market Value: $568.99
Website: LAJewelryStudio - Etsy
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Items can be mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $150 gift card to Hillstone, known for its elevated American cuisine, top‑tier service, and welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a special night out or a delicious indulgence.
Includes: $150 gift card to Hillstone
Fair Market Value: $150
Experience: Enjoy elevated American cuisine, exceptional service, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere—perfect for a special night out
Location: Various locations (Southern California)
Website: Hillstone
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
Strike a pose in Hollywood! Enjoy two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum®, where you can snap photos with famous celebrities and pop culture legends. A fun, star‑studded experience right on Hollywood Boulevard!
Includes: Two (2) general admission tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum®
Fair Market Value: $190
Experience: Snap photos with lifelike celebrity figures and pop culture legends in a fun, interactive Hollywood attraction
Location: Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Website: www.hollywoodwaxmuseum.com/hollywood
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
Discover one of Southern California’s cultural gems with two tickets to The Huntington. Wander breathtaking gardens, explore world‑class art, and immerse yourself in history at this iconic destination.
Includes: Two (2) general admission tickets to
The Huntington
Fair Market Value: $60
Experience: Explore breathtaking gardens, world‑class art galleries, and historic library collections
Location: San Marino, CA
Website: www.huntington.org
Fair Market Value: $60
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
VIP Pass to the Broad for 4 guests
Yayoi Kusama's immersive installation Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013)
Includes: VIP Ticket to The Broad
Fair Market Value: $
Experience: Premium access, special recognition, and an exclusive behind‑the‑scenes experience
Access: Elevated opportunities typically reserved for top‑level supporters
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Website: www.thebroad.org
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated cultural experience with a Skirball Cultural Center Member for a Day Pass, offering special access and benefits while exploring world‑class exhibitions and programs.
Includes: Member for a Day access
Fair Market Value: $250
Experience: Exhibitions, cultural programming, and member perks
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Website: www.skirball.org
This item is opened to all, attendance to event is not required. Ticket(s) can be emailed or mailed to winner's address.
Starting bid
Includes: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Necklace and a Hello Kitty card
Fair Market Value: $100
Description: Sanrio Hello Kitty Enamel and Clear Crystal 3D Hot Air Balloon Pendant, 16½" chain
*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.
Starting bid
Includes: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Bracelet
Fair Market Value: $100
Description: Sanrio Hello Kitty, Bracelet gold tone crystal accents
*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.
Starting bid
Includes: 2 bottles of YOBO Spirits Soju
Fair Market Value: $42.50 each (Total $85)
Description: Anchored with a deep respect for heritage and an ambition to drive new innovation, the Yobo Spirit House is changing the face of Asian American spirits one bottle at a time. Each bottle contains:
“BLISS. Reminiscence. A walk through my childhood and the memories that shaped me. Sour cherries that always taste of Michigan summers, pink peppercorn, a spark that ignited my culinary passion, and licorice, the unsung childhood confection I adored.” -Kristen Kish
Website: www.yobospirits.com
*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.
Starting bid
A Curated Collection of Global Style.
Includes: Necklace, earrings, clutch, and makeup tubes
Item Description:
● Trendy Ball Chain Necklace — $110 A modern statement piece featuring a sleek ball chain design. Effortlessly elevates both casual and evening looks with a contemporary edge.
● Japanese Earrings — $45 Delicately crafted earrings inspired by minimalist Japanese design. Lightweight, refined, and perfect for everyday elegance.
● Handbag Clutch from Colombia — $88 A beautifully crafted clutch sourced from Colombia, blending artisanal craftsmanship with timeless style. Ideal for both day-to-night wear.
● Makeup Tubes — $24 A curated set of beauty essentials designed to enhance your everyday routine with ease and versatility.
Total Fair Market Value: $267
Website: www.demitastore.com
*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.
Starting bid
Includes: 3 bottles of Mira Laguna wines
Item Description: Founded by Eileen and Willy, Mira Laguna offers small production wines that reflect the rustic and refined qualities of their organically farmed estate vineyard in the Los Olivos District of Santa Barbara County.
Total Fair Market Value: $106
Website: Mira Laguna
*This item is only open to event attendees. Attendee must be present when winner is announced. This item must be picked up by the end of the event time 9 pm.
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