Charlotte Pride Band

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Charlotte Pride Band

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CPB Season 17 Dues

Festival In the Park
$20

Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.


Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.

Halloween
$20

Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.


Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.

Holiday
$20

Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.


Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.

Sponsor Dues for a Cycle
$20

Help make music accessible to all! By purchasing one or more sponsorships, you’ll support fellow band members who may be facing financial hardship.
Each $20 sponsorship covers one performance cycle for a fellow member.
You may contribute as many sponsorships as you’d like. Thank you for your generosity!

Add a donation for Charlotte Pride Band

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