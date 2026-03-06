CPB Season 17 Dues

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Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.
Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.
Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.
Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.
Pay dues for one of the performance cycles of the current season.
Each cycle represents a distinct rehearsal and performance period.
Help make music accessible to all! By purchasing one or more sponsorships, you’ll support fellow band members who may be facing financial hardship.
Each $20 sponsorship covers one performance cycle for a fellow member.
You may contribute as many sponsorships as you’d like. Thank you for your generosity!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!