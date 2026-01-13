CPC Women's Health Resource

Hosted by

CPC Women's Health Resource

About this event

Sales closed

CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

705 Lafayette St, Archbold, OH 43502, USA; alternative pick-up post event at the Bryan CPC location

1 - Two Fort Wayne Komets Tickets item
1 - Two Fort Wayne Komets Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $58.00
Fort Wayne Komets 2026-2027 Hockey Tickets:

Two - 200 Upper Arena Level Tickets, Sunday or Wednesday (non-holiday) Home Games Only, Doors open an hour early.

2 - Two Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing Visits item
2 - Two Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing Visits
$15

Starting bid

Value: $168.00

PERFECT NORTH SLOPES - Two Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing Visits


19074 Perfect Lane
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025


  • Expires: 2026-2027 Season End.
  • Redeemable for one visit, valid for up to 8 hours of skiing and snowboarding or 2 hours of tubing, Monday-Friday, non-Holiday.
  • Equipment (ski/snowboard) rental is available for purchase if needed.
  • Visit is not eligible for Bonus Credits. New media fee is included if needed.


Perfect North Slopes is the premier ski area in the Midwest with 5 chairlifts, 7 carpet lifts, 23 trails, 2 terrain parks and 25 tubing lanes. With a great mix of diverse terrain and activities, there is something for everyone.


https://perfectnorth.com

3 - National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Admissions item
3 - National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Admissions item
3 - National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Admissions
$10

Starting bid

Value: $80.00

National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Adult or Youth Admissions


Must be redeemed by: 4/14/2027


The Great Lakes are one of the world’s most vital natural resources—and home to thousands of years of powerful human stories. At the National Museum of the Great Lakes, we preserve, share, and celebrate those stories through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences, and dynamic programming that bring history to life.


Explore over 300 artifacts, stunning photography, and powerful audiovisual displays across three exhibit galleries—including our rotating temporary exhibit space. Step aboard the 617-foot Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and the historic Museum Tug Ohio for a one-of-a-kind, on-the-water experience. https://nmgl.org/museum-interactive-tour


From 17th-century fur traders to 21st-century freighter crews, our stories span generations. Whether uncovering the influential storms that have taken thousands of ships and crews or the impact of Prohibition-era rum runners, we reveal how the Great Lakes have shaped—and continue to shape—our shared world. Plan your visit today! https://nmgl.org/hours-parking

4 - Farmstead Inn & Conference Center ONE NIGHT STAY for Two item
4 - Farmstead Inn & Conference Center ONE NIGHT STAY for Two item
4 - Farmstead Inn & Conference Center ONE NIGHT STAY for Two
$50

Starting bid

Value: $184.00
Farmstead Inn & Conference Center ONE NIGHT STAY for Two in a Classic Room:

Stay includes two adults & up to two children 14 & under. Certificate expires September 27, 2026. Not valid on Tuesdays and holiday weekends.

5 - Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: (2) One Day Admissions item
5 - Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: (2) One Day Admissions
$15

Starting bid

Value: $150.00
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari - (2) One Day Admissions:

Santa Claus, IN
Valid any regular operating day of the 2025/2026 season.

https://holidayworld.com

6 - Crayola Experience: 2 General Admission Tickets item
6 - Crayola Experience: 2 General Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $62.00

Crayola Experience: 2 General Admission Tickets:


Easton, PA

Valid through August 5, 2027

Children 2 & under are free.


Crayola Experience is where the magic of Crayola comes to life! With 65,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Pennsylvania's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! Families typically spend 3-4 hours exploring our 20+ hands-on attractions. Go on a wonderful, whimsical adventure with our unique experiences, such as

  • Star in your very own coloring page
  • Name and wrap your very own Crayola crayon
  • Learn how crayons are made in a live manufacturing show
  • And so much more!

https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton/about-us/who-we-are

https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton/plan-your-visit/faqs

7 - Snow Trails - Two All-Day Lift Tickets & More item
7 - Snow Trails - Two All-Day Lift Tickets & More
$15

Starting bid

Value: $300.00
Snow Trails - Two All-Day All Area Lift Tickets, Ski or Snowboard Rental and Group Lessons (9yrs & up):


Mansfield, OH.
A DAY OF WINTER FUN AT SNOW TRAILS.
Ski/Snowboard with a Friend or Family Member.
Expires: March 1, 2027.
Single use, same day only. Not valid for Tubing or with any other offer. SnowTrails.com

8 - Toledo Rockets - Four - Football Tickets item
8 - Toledo Rockets - Four - Football Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: Priceless
Toledo Rockets - Four - Football Tickets:

Four – Individual Game Tickets [to a select 2026 home football game (non-premium)].

Redeem certificate at least two weeks prior to game day.

9 - Toledo Mud Hens Tickets item
9 - Toledo Mud Hens Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $55.00
Toledo Mud Hens 2026 Baseball Tickets:

Four - Field Level Tickets, Regular Season Home Games, Sunday-Thursday Only, Excludes Opening Day & Playoffs

10 - Fully Restored - Signature Holistic Facial item
10 - Fully Restored - Signature Holistic Facial
$20

Starting bid

Value: $91.00
Fully Restored - Signature Holistic Facial:


Expires: December 31, 2026.

fullyrestoredwellness.com,
111 E. Jackson Street, West Unity, OH 43570

11 - John Ball Zoo Tickets item
11 - John Ball Zoo Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $88.00
John Ball Zoo Tickets:


Four - 2026 Admission Vouchers

Valid during the 2025/2026 JBZ season.

Not valid on Special event days (Zoo Goes Boo, WGVU Kids Day, Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Locked Zoo, RendeZoo, Rock Roar & Pour)


Inspiring our community to be actively engaged in the conservation of wildlife and our natural environment since 1891.


https://jbzoo.org

12 - Kings Island - Two Single Day Admission item
12 - Kings Island - Two Single Day Admission
$15

Starting bid

Value: $140.00
Kings Island - Two Single Day Admission Tickets:
Cincinnati, OH.


Valid through 9/7/2026, Labor Day.

Not valid for separately ticketed events, special events or park buyouts. Tickets have no cash value and cannot be used toward the purchase of a season pass. Some attractions require an additional charge. See park's website for hours & rules. https://www.visitkingsisland.com.

For more than five decades, Kings Island has been the premier entertainment destination in the Midwest for literally millions of families seeking the best in rides, live entertainment, food and Cincinnati events, all in a magical amusement park setting.

Since opening in 1972, Kings Island has worked hard to ensure a visit to the park is a day to remember for the entire family – the best day of the year!

From the moment you arrive at the 364-acre amusement and water park, you’ll see that Kings Island is one of the best things to do in Cincinnati. We’ll see you soon

13 - Fort Wayne Philharmonic item
13 - Fort Wayne Philharmonic
$15

Starting bid

Value: $176.00

Fort Wayne Philharmonic - Two Tickets:


Expires: May 31, 2027


Two tickets to any eligible concert during the 2026-2027 season. Excludes special concerts, Bach in the Barn, and performances with the Fort Wayne Ballet.


https://fwphil.org

14 - BGSU Football Tickets item
14 - BGSU Football Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

BGSU Falcons Football Tickets:


Four General Admission tickets during the 2026 season.

Excludes premium games such as homecoming.




15 - Potter Park Zoo Tickets item
15 - Potter Park Zoo Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Value: $60.00

Potter Park Zoo Tickets:

Lansing, MI


Four Admission Tickets

Not valid for special events.

Expires: 4/14/2027


"Inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world."

https://potterparkzoo.org

16 - Fort Wayne Tin Caps Tickets item
16 - Fort Wayne Tin Caps Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $60.00
Fort Wayne Tin Caps 2026 Baseball Tickets:

Four - Home game tickets during the 2026 season

Excludes July 4th

MWAFCU Reserved Seats


Must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office prior to the date of the game you wish to attend.

17 - Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center item
17 - Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center item
17 - Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center item
17 - Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70.00
Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center:

Family Four Pack, General Admission Tickets. Expires: 3/31/27.

At Imagination Station, we're about mixing science with fun to ignite curiosity to inspire the next generation of thinkers and tinkerers.


https://www.imaginationstationtoledo.org

18 - Fort Wayne Zoo - Four General Admission Tickets item
18 - Fort Wayne Zoo - Four General Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $100.00
Fort Wayne Zoo - Four General Admission Tickets:

Valid only during 2026 zoo season. Not valid for special events.

Connecting kids and animals, strengthening families, and inspiring people to care.

19 - Cleveland Monsters Tickets item
19 - Cleveland Monsters Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Value: $100.00

Cleveland Monsters Professional Ice Hockey Tickets:


Two - 2026-2027 Regular Season Home Game Seats. Game date availability is based on ticket inventory per game. Additional tickets may be purchased.

20 - Cobb Cabin Crafts - Body Care Basket item
20 - Cobb Cabin Crafts - Body Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $32.00

Cobb Cabin Crafts - Body Care Basket:


Includes:

Scent: Bergamot & Chamomile -

Goat's Milk Hand & Body Cream, Solid Hand Balm, Body Spray

Scent: Bergamot -

Goat's Milk Soap Bar with Sisal Soap Bag

Scent: Birthday Cake -

Lip Balm

21 - Eaglesopoly Game item
21 - Eaglesopoly Game
$15

Starting bid

Value: $75.00

Eaglesopoly Game

Donated by: Bryan Eagles:


Game includes:

  • Game Board
  • Cards
  • Deeds
  • Meeting/Aeries
  • Money
  • Tokens
  • Dice
  • Instructions

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.

22 - Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs item
22 - Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs item
22 - Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs item
22 - Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs
$5

Starting bid

Value: $48.00
Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs
Detroit, MI.

Must be redeemed during regular operating hours.

Located on Detroit’s riverfront in the historic former Globe Building, with the Dequindre Cut Trail running through its backyard, the Outdoor Adventure Center gives you a taste of Michigan’s great outdoors in the heart of the city.

Experience exciting outdoor adventures with hands-on activities, exhibits and simulators – walk behind and touch a waterfall, step into a fishing boat and reel in a big fish, hit the trail on a mountain bike or snowmobile, and much more. At the OAC, you’ll learn about how the DNR manages forests, wildlife and fish as you climb the roots and explore the canopy of our bur oak tree, hop aboard our airplane, and see what’s swimming in our aquarium.

Visit the Outdoor Adventure Center and discover all there is to explore in our state’s spectacular outdoors, parks, public lands and waters that are yours to enjoy.

michigan.gov/oac

23 - Dawn's Designs OSU Bundle item
23 - Dawn's Designs OSU Bundle item
23 - Dawn's Designs OSU Bundle item
23 - Dawn's Designs OSU Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Value: $80.00

OSU Bundle

Dawn's Designs

Wauseon, Ohio


Includes:

OSU - Latitude/Longitude Board, Ornament, Magnet, Lapel Pin, Keychain


https://dawnsdesigns.store

24 - Dahl Forge - Handcrafted Coat Rack item
24 - Dahl Forge - Handcrafted Coat Rack
$15

Starting bid

Value: $150.00

Dahl Forge

Handcrafted Coat Rack by Vern Dahl


Crafted with care in Archbold, Ohio, this handcrafted coat rack is a testament to local artistry. This piece features hand-forged hooks and signature forged nail head screw caps, blending rugged durability with a refined decorative finish that adds character to any entryway.

25 - All the Buzz Apiary - Honey Basket - Dave Lamore item
25 - All the Buzz Apiary - Honey Basket - Dave Lamore
$15

Starting bid

Value: $60.00
All the Buzz Apiary - Honey Basket
Donated by: Dave Lamore:

Basket Includes: Quart of Honey, Gift Bottle of Honey, 16oz Squeeze Bottle of Honey, Honey Bear, Kitchen Towel & Honey Jar & Dipper.

26 - Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn item
26 - Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn item
26 - Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn item
26 - Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn
$75

Starting bid

Value: $430.00
Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn:
Riegsecker Marketplace, Shipshewana, IN.
Expires: 12/31/26.

Blue Gate Garden Inn - One Night in a Classic Room
Blue Gate Garden Theater - Two Theater Tickets
Blue Gate Restaurant - Two Meals

Theater vouchers may be upgraded to the blue or red seating for an additional charge. See website for shows. Many available! www.thebluegate.com

27 - Cincinnati Reds Tickets item
27 - Cincinnati Reds Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Value: $75.00
Cincinnati Reds 2026 Baseball Tickets:

Four - View Level or Two - Terrace Line Tickets, Regular Season Games Only

28 - Creation Museum - Two General Admission Tickets item
28 - Creation Museum - Two General Admission Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Value: $114.00
Creation Museum - Two General Admission Tickets:
Expires March 13, 2027.


Valid for the Creation Museum only and valid for any age. (NO entry to the Ark Encounter.) Parking Fee NOT included. Parking $15.00 for cars ($20 for oversized vehicles). Adult (ages 18–59) - $56.99,
Senior (ages 60+) - $49.99, Youth (ages 11–17) - $31.99, Children (10 and under) - FREE.

The state-of-the-art Creation Museum allows you to venture through biblical history, stunning exhibits, botanical gardens, planetarium, zoo, zip line adventure course, and much more. This 75,000-square-foot facility has welcomed millions of guests since opening in Petersburg, Kentucky.

29 - Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set item
29 - Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set item
29 - Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set item
29 - Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set

Crafted & Donated by: Morgan Thiel, Age 13


Dive into cuddle time with this heartwarming collection, perfect for a nursery or a special little one’s playroom. This basket is anchored by two exquisitely handcrafted crocheted otters.


These aren't just toys; they are heirloom-quality "snugglers" designed with love. Whether they are being used as comfort objects for naps or as characters in a seaside adventure, these otters are sure to become a child's favorite companions.


This basket includes:

  • Otter Pups: Two hand-crocheted sea otter plushies in coordinating chocolate and sand tones crafted by 13 year old, Morgan Thiel.
  • Storytime Essentials: A copy of the charming board book, Mommy Loves You, Little Sea Otter—a sweet tale about the bond between a mother and her child.
  • The Keepsake Basket: A beautiful dark-wood wicker basket with a scalloped fabric liner, perfect for storing diapers, small toys, or books.
30 - Historic Sauder Village - Two Admissions item
30 - Historic Sauder Village - Two Admissions
$5

Starting bid

Value: $56.00

Historic Sauder Village - Two Admissions:

Expires: 12/31/2026


At the Historic Village, every experience invites exploration and discovery. From hands on history to encounters with farm animals to the creativity of our craftspeople, we offer something for everyone.


Archbold, Ohio

www.saudervillage.org

31 - Cozy Crocheted Blanket with the Lion & the Lamb item
31 - Cozy Crocheted Blanket with the Lion & the Lamb
$10

Starting bid

Value: 40.00

Cozy Crocheted Blanket with the Lion & the Lamb -

Blanket donated by Union Chapel Church of God:


A heartwarming, handcrafted ensemble featuring a crocheted baby blanket paired with a symbolic Lion and Lamb plush duo.


This isn't just a blanket; it’s a complete "cuddle kit." The 31" square size is ideal for strollers, car seats, or tummy time. The inclusion of the lion and lamb plushies makes it a meaningful heirloom piece that tells a story of harmony and sweetness. Whether you are looking for the perfect baby shower gift or a cozy addition to a rocking chair, this donated set is full of heart.

32 - Baby Quilt, Wooden Box & Piggy item
32 - Baby Quilt, Wooden Box & Piggy
$15

Starting bid

Value: $135.00

Baby Quilt, Wooden Box & Piggy:

Donated by Barbara Farmer


Reversible Playtime Quilt: This unique "two-in-one" quilt made by Barb measures 41"x44" and is perfect for any child who loves things that go! Whether they are in the mood for construction trucks or traveling pups, this reversible blanket offers two fun worlds in one. The sturdy blue binding ensures it can withstand years of love, making it a great addition to a nursery, toddler bed, or playroom.


Handcrafted Pastel Wooden Letter & Keepsake Block: A charming and functional wooden storage block featuring a hinged lid measures approximately 8.25" x 8" and has a soft, pastel-toned letter design. This versatile piece blends nostalgic charm with practical storage. Perfect for keepsakes, its timeless aesthetic adds a gentle pop of color to any room. It’s a beautiful gift for a new parent or anyone who appreciates handcrafted home decor.


Piggy Plush:

No nursery or playroom set is complete without a mascot! This sweet pig adds a touch of fun to the cars, trucks, and dogs featured on the quilt. It’s the ideal size for a toddler to carry on adventures or to keep watch over the treasures stored inside the pastel wooden block.

33 - Crocheted Monkey & Squishy Banana item
33 - Crocheted Monkey & Squishy Banana
$15

Starting bid

Value: Priceless

Crocheted Monkey & Squishy Banana:

Crafted & Donated by: Morgan Thiel, Age 13:


Bring home a touch of the jungle with this irresistibly sweet, handcrafted monkey and his favorite happy snack!

Item Details:

  • The Monkey: Hand-crocheted by Morgan using soft, durable yarn in earthy brown and cream tones. Features button eyes and a friendly, expressive face, making it a wonderful heirloom-quality toy.
  • The "Squishy" Banana: A vibrant yellow, squishy banana — perfect for tactile play or as a playful photo prop.
  • Theme: Complements any jungle or safari-themed nursery, playroom, or bedroom decor perfectly.

Why You’ll Love It:
This duo is the definition of "playful." The artisanal quality of the crocheted monkey makes it a standout gift, while the whimsical squishy banana adds a modern, fun twist. Whether it’s for a baby shower, a birthday, or a "just because" treat, this pair is ready to swing into a new home and provide endless cuddles.

34 - Ultimate Baby Bundle Layette item
34 - Ultimate Baby Bundle Layette
$15

Starting bid

Value: $300.00

Ultimate Baby Bundle Layette:


Everything a new parent needs in one spectacular haul! This comprehensive "Ultimate Baby Bundle" is a curated collection of high-quality essentials, from nursery linens to health and feeding supplies. 


What’s Inside:

  • Nursery & Bedding: 1 cozy quilt, 1 soft receiving blanket, and 2 fitted crib sheets for a perfectly dressed nursery.
  • Bath & Hygiene: 1 plush bath towel, 4 coordinating washcloths, a soft-bristled brush, a comb, and a dedicated baby thermometer.
  • Clothing & Style: 2 snuggly sleepers, 2 versatile onesies, 1 adorable hat, and a charming handcrafted crocheted bootie set.
  • Feeding Essentials: 12 baby spoons, 1 sippy cup, 2 Munchkin food feeders (perfect for starting solids), 1 teether, plus 1 bib and 1 burp cloth for mealtime messes.
  • Diapering & Care: A head start on the basics with 25 newborn diapers, an 80-pack of wipes, and a grooming kit (nail clipper & 3 emery boards).
  • On-the-Go: All items come ready to pack into the included sturdy diaper bag, with a sweet stuffed toy to keep the little one company. 
35 - Wooden Plant Stand item
35 - Wooden Plant Stand
$10

Starting bid

Value: $100.00

Wooden Plant Stand:

Handcrafted and donated by Pat Oxender:


Elevate your indoor garden with this beautifully handcrafted wooden plant stand, with a sophisticated finish. Features elegant, tapered legs with decorative notched detailing at the base for a touch of timeless character.


This isn't just a stand; it's a statement piece that brings height and dimension to any corner of your home. Its slender profile makes it an ideal fit for entryways, sunrooms, or cozy reading nooks. Whether you're a seasoned "plant parent" or just starting your collection, this handcrafted piece provides the perfect stage for your favorite flora.

36 - 2 Wooden Bug Catchers & 2 Bug Toys item
36 - 2 Wooden Bug Catchers & 2 Bug Toys
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

2 Wooden Bug Catchers & 2 Bug Toys

Handcrafted and donated by Pat Oxender:


Help little explorers discover the natural world with these Handcrafted Wooden Bug Catcher Houses. Perfect for backyard adventures, these sturdy habitats allow children to observe insects from all sides.


Item Highlights:

  • Handcrafted Design: These boxes feature a classic wooden frame construction with a rustic, natural finish.
  • Maximum Visibility: Two-sided metal mesh screening provides excellent airflow for the critters while offering full visibility for observation.
  • Kid-Friendly Portability: Each box is equipped with a large, wooden handle, making it easy for small hands to carry their "catch" on long nature walks.
  • Secure Access: Features a swiveling side-entry door to keep bugs safely inside while allowing for easy release after study.
37 - Dome Camping Tent item
37 - Dome Camping Tent
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Dome Camping Tent:


Ready to host the ultimate backyard campout or the coziest living room fort? This spacious, multi-colored play tent is designed for big imaginations! Whether it’s a dedicated reading nook, a secret clubhouse, or a sleepover hub, this tent is built to handle it all.


Why You’ll Love It:

  • Room for the Whole Squad: Measuring a generous 60" x 60" x 44", there is plenty of space for the kids and their favorite toys.
  • Built for Play: Made from durable, wipe-clean polyester, it’s easy to keep tidy after a day of "camping" or snacks.
  • Cool & Breathable: Features mesh top panels and windows for great airflow, plus a double-sided zippered front door and two tunnel ports for easy "secret" entries.
  • Setup in a Snap: Uses sturdy, shock-corded fiberglass poles for quick assembly and tucks away into a compact carry bag when the adventure is over.

Perfect for: Backyard play, bedroom retreats, or taking to Grandma’s house for the weekend!

38 - The Greens Gift Bundle item
38 - The Greens Gift Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70.00

The Greens Gift Bundle

Swanton, Ohio


Includes: 2- $25 Gift Cards, Pens, Decals & Onesie

The Greens at Oak Openings is a new family mini golf and restaurant destination in Swanton, featuring Scorecard Eatery, Jo-Jo’s pizza, ice cream, Revival Coffee, and The Nest kids’ play space. Opening spring 2026!


https://thegreensatoakopenings.com

39 - Candle & Earring Gift Basket item
39 - Candle & Earring Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $80.00

Wonder & Wick Candle & Earring Gift Basket:

Designed and handcrafted by Saraihbelle Jones, Age 15:


Includes:

  • 5 pairs of earrings
  • 2 hand poured candles
  • 2 candy bars
40 - Vera Bradley Casserole Set item
40 - Vera Bradley Casserole Set
$10

Starting bid

Value: $84.00

Vera Bradley Casserole Set:

Meat donated by Brookview Farms


Includes:

  • Vera Bradley Casserole Cover
  • Pyrex Dish with Lid
  • 2 Cans of Brookview Farms Chicken
  • 1 Can of Brookview Farms Pork Chunk
41 - Handcrafted Lazy Susan item
41 - Handcrafted Lazy Susan
$10

Starting bid

Value: $65.00

Lazy Susan

Handcrafted and donated by Tim Rhodes:


Add a touch of functional artistry to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Lazy Susan. Meticulously built and donated by skilled craftsman Tim Rhodes, this piece blends timeless design with everyday utility.


Why This Piece is Special:

  • Exquisite Woodwork: Features the rich, deep tones of Walnut contrasted with the elegant grain of Rosewood, creating a sophisticated focal point for any room.
  • The Perfect Size: Measuring 12.5 inches, it is ideally sized for kitchen counters, dining tables, or coffee stations.
  • Handmade Quality: Unlike mass-produced items, this piece carries the unique character and durability of true artisan craftsmanship.
  • Versatile Elegance: Perfect for serving charcuterie, organizing spices, or displaying seasonal decor.

A one-of-a-kind addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special!

42 - Handcrafted Cutting Board item
42 - Handcrafted Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45.00

Handcrafted Cutting Board

Handcrafted and donated by Tim Rhodes:


Elevate your kitchen with this stunning, handcrafted cutting board, meticulously built and donated by craftsman Tim Rhodes. Combining rugged durability with striking natural colors, this isn't just a kitchen tool—it’s a conversation piece.


Why This Piece is Special:

  • Premium Hardwoods: Features a beautiful contrast of deep Walnut, resilient Hickory, and the vibrant, natural violet hues of Purple Heart wood.
  • The Perfect Size: Measuring 9.5" x 11", it is ideally sized for daily meal prep, small space living, or as a dedicated cheese and appetizer board.
  • Artisan Craftsmanship: Hand-selected grains and expert joinery ensure this board is built to last through years of meal prep and entertaining.
  • Dual-Purpose Design: Tough enough for daily chopping, yet elegant enough to serve as a high-end charcuterie or cheese board for your next gathering.
  • Local Art: Own a unique piece of functional art while supporting our mission!

A gorgeous addition to any kitchen or a perfect "thank you" gift for the foodie in your life.

43 - Bucket of Suds Car Care Kit item
43 - Bucket of Suds Car Care Kit
$10

Starting bid

Value: $60.00

Bucket of Suds Car Care Kit:

Donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts, Defiance, Ohio


"Bucket of Suds" Deluxe Car Care Kit & 5-Gallon Gas Can

Keep your vehicle showroom-ready with this complete "Bucket of Suds" detailing kit, donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts. Paired with a heavy-duty 5-gallon gas can, this bundle has everything a car enthusiast needs for a weekend project or routine maintenance.


What’s Included in the Kit:

  • Turtle Wax Zip Wax Car Wash & Wax (64 oz): A super-concentrated formula that gently floats away dirt while leaving a sparkling, water-repellent carnauba finish.
  • Tuff Stuff Multi-Purpose Foam Cleaner (18 oz): Industrial-strength foaming action perfect for deep-cleaning floor mats, upholstery, and vinyl surfaces.
  • Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash (64 oz): A pH-neutral formula that produces long-lasting suds to safely remove dirt and grime without stripping away your car's existing wax protection.
  • Meguiar’s Natural Shine Protectant (16 oz): Restore color and shine to vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces. Includes 3M Scotchgard protector to shield against UV damage and keep your interior looking newer, longer.
  • Midwest Can 5 Gallon Gas Can: Features the FlameShield Safety System and a Quick-Flow spout for safe, spill-free fuel storage and transport.
  • Heavy-Duty O'Reilly Wash Bucket: A durable 5-gallon bucket that serves as your wash station and a convenient storage container for all your supplies.

Perfect for: The DIY detailer, the new car owner, or anyone who takes pride in a clean ride!

44 - Bible Study Starter Kit item
44 - Bible Study Starter Kit
$10

Starting bid

Value: $83.00

Bible Study Starter Kit:

Donated by Sandy Castor:


This basket of tools supplies the avid reader with an array of supplies to begin, continue, and end their day in fellowship with the Lord.


Basket includes:


  • Leather bound large print KJV Holy Bible
  • Twelve count Sharpie chisel Highlighters
  • Five pack Zebra black ink pens (bold print)
  • Two composition books
  • Five Book Markers with tassels
  • A light gray desk lamp
  • The Love of My Life, Christian book by Sandy Castor
  • An adult coloring book
  • A box of 24 crayons
  • 12 Crayola Colored Pencils
  • Plastic pencil box
  • Coffee mug

Grab a mug of coffee and unwind from a stressful day coloring a page or two in the Butterflies, Blossoms & Blessings adult coloring book. Yes, even adults enjoy coloring with crayons and colored pencils. Keep everything organized in your very own pencil box. Enhance your quiet place with these unique items and retreat, regroup, relax, and rest in the presence of the Lord.

45 - Mickey Mouse Gift Bundle item
45 - Mickey Mouse Gift Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Value: $82.00

Mickey Mouse Gift Bundle:


Bring home the ultimate Disney experience with this massive Mickey Mouse collection! This high-value bundle features everything from interactive educational toys and cozy plush companions to premium nursery or toddler room decor. Perfect for a complete playroom makeover or the ultimate holiday gift.


Included in this Bundle:

Disney Junior Head to Toes Mickey Mouse Feature Plush (by Just Play):

  • Features: This 15-inch interactive plush sings the classic "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes" song.
  • Interactive Modes: "Teach & Learn" and "Sing & Dance" modes.
  • Visuals: Watch his nose and ears light up while he moves and grooves.

Mickey Mouse Small Plush:

  • A classic, soft, and huggable plush companion.

Disney Mickey and Friends: Me Reader 8-Book Library & Electronic Reader:

  • Interactive Learning: Includes an 8-button electronic "Me Reader" that reads each story aloud.
  • Library Set: Comes with 8 beautifully illustrated hardcover books featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto.
  • Developmental Benefits: Encourages independent reading, enhances listening skills, and builds confidence in early learners.

Disney Mickey Mouse Scentsy Warmer:

  • Design: A sleek, collectible ceramic warmer featuring an iconic Mickey Mouse design (e.g., Classic Head shape or Classic Curve style).
  • Function: An electric, flameless wax warmer that safely fills your home with fragrance.
  • Collector's Item: Many Mickey Scentsy models are retired and highly sought after by Disney collectors.
46 - Artist's Dream Bundle item
46 - Artist's Dream Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Value: $60.00

Artist's Dream Bundle:


Unleash your inner artist or give the gift of inspiration with this Artist Dream Bundle! This comprehensive collection features premium supplies for both watercolor and acrylic enthusiasts, plus a head start on professional instruction at a local favorite.

What’s Included:

  • 12-Pack Watercolor Paint Set & Paper: A curated set of 12 vibrant watercolor paints paired with specialized watercolor paper—everything you need to start experimenting with washes and textures.
  • Artist Palette with Lid: Use the lid to keep your custom-mixed colors fresh and prevent paint from drying out, reducing waste and allowing you to return to your masterpiece whenever inspiration strikes.
  • Premium Canvas Selection:
    • 8x10 Canvas with Gallery Style Edges: A professional-grade canvas with a thick profile. The edges are finished, so your artwork is ready to hang without a frame.
    • 11x14 Canvas (3-Pack): Three surfaces ready for your next series of paintings or larger-scale projects.
  • $25 Gift Certificate to Just Be Original Fine Arts: Use this at the Just Be Original Fine Arts Academy located at Northtowne Mall in Defiance, OH. This vibrant local studio offers a variety of creative classes.

Whether you're a seasoned painter or just picking up a brush for the first time, this bundle provides the high-quality tools and community connection to help you "Just Be Original!"

47 - Car Cleaning & Cover Set item
47 - Car Cleaning & Cover Set
$10

Starting bid

Value: $130.00

Car Cleaning & Cover Set:

Generously Donated by Advance Auto Parts – Defiance, Ohio:


Upgrade your garage with this comprehensive, all-in-one maintenance system. This premium bundle provides everything needed to wash, detail, and protect your vehicles, featuring professional-grade gear.


What’s Included:

1. Heavy-Duty Protection Core

  • Autocraft Car Cover (Size M): Multi-layer, breathable fabric designed to shield sedans and mid-sized cars from UV rays, dust, and environmental fallout.
  • Autocraft Motorcycle Cover (Size L): Weather-resistant construction tailored for larger bikes and cruisers to keep them dry and road-ready.

2. Premium Detailing & Wash Kit

  • Viking Edge-to-Edge Microfiber Towels (7-Pack): High-performance, scratch-free towels designed for seamless buffing, drying, and detailing without leaving lint or swirls.
  • Melnor Rear-Trigger Nozzle: A durable, ergonomic sprayer with an adjustable pattern—perfect for everything from a pre-soak to a high-pressure rinse.
  • Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions: Advanced ceramic-infused formula for professional-grade water beading and a long-lasting, deep gloss.
  • Black Magic Intense Graphene Tire Shine (16 oz): Utilizes advanced graphene technology to provide a high-gloss, deep black finish that protects against UV damage and repels dust.
  • Complete Cleaning Arsenal: Includes a high-density scrubbing sponge, a "Classic New Car" air freshener, and a reusable Advance Auto Parts bag.
48 - Christmas at Grandma's House Quilt item
48 - Christmas at Grandma's House Quilt
$15

Starting bid

Value: $125.00

Christmas at Grandma's House:


Celebrate baby’s first holiday season with this charming "Christmas at Grandma's House" baby quilt measuring 54"x44." Featuring a rich, traditional color palette of deep reds, forest greens, and warm creams, this quilt is designed to bring seasonal warmth to any nursery.


Nursery-Friendly Features:

  • Whimsical Narrative Panel: A central scenic strip showing a nostalgic "Grandma's House" winter scene with snow-covered cottages and festive pine trees.
  • Intricate Patchwork: Quilt features holiday and winter-themed patchwork making it a beautiful family heirloom.
  • Premium Detailing: Finished with a striking red outer border and a dark inner frame to make the colors pop.
  • Contrast Backing: The reverse side features a forest green fabric, offering two distinct looks in one.
49 - Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt item
49 - Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt
$15

Starting bid

Value: $150.00

Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt:

Handcrafted and donated by Barbara Farmer:


This charming Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt

 is a perfect addition to any nursery or a thoughtful gift for a new arrival. Featuring a soft, pastel color palette of blue, pink, and yellow, the quilt is designed with nine unique "Angel" blocks, each showcasing a sweet, celestial-themed child. 

Etsy

  • Design & Sentiment: The quilt backing has a beautiful phrase "You Are the End of My Rainbow," adding a touch of inspirational charm.
  • Intricate Details: Each panel is carefully framed with a light blue floral border and yellow corner squares, giving it a classic patchwork look.
  • Versatile Use: Measuring at 49"x41", it is the ideal size for a crib blanket, a toddler’s lap quilt, or even a decorative wall hanging in a child’s room.
Click the link in the description for additional items! item
Click the link in the description for additional items!
$1

Starting bid

Don't stop here! Click the link below to explore the full collection!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cpcs-40th-annual-silent-auction-more-items


Our community has been so incredibly generous that we’ve expanded to a second auction page to fit every amazing item.

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