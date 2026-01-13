CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction

Value: $80.00

National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Adult or Youth Admissions





Must be redeemed by: 4/14/2027





The Great Lakes are one of the world’s most vital natural resources—and home to thousands of years of powerful human stories. At the National Museum of the Great Lakes, we preserve, share, and celebrate those stories through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences, and dynamic programming that bring history to life.





Explore over 300 artifacts, stunning photography, and powerful audiovisual displays across three exhibit galleries—including our rotating temporary exhibit space. Step aboard the 617-foot Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and the historic Museum Tug Ohio for a one-of-a-kind, on-the-water experience. https://nmgl.org/museum-interactive-tour





From 17th-century fur traders to 21st-century freighter crews, our stories span generations. Whether uncovering the influential storms that have taken thousands of ships and crews or the impact of Prohibition-era rum runners, we reveal how the Great Lakes have shaped—and continue to shape—our shared world. Plan your visit today! https://nmgl.org/hours-parking