CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $58.00
Fort Wayne Komets 2026-2027 Hockey Tickets:
Two - 200 Upper Arena Level Tickets, Sunday or Wednesday (non-holiday) Home Games Only, Doors open an hour early.
Starting bid
Value: $168.00
PERFECT NORTH SLOPES - Two Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing Visits
19074 Perfect Lane
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
Perfect North Slopes is the premier ski area in the Midwest with 5 chairlifts, 7 carpet lifts, 23 trails, 2 terrain parks and 25 tubing lanes. With a great mix of diverse terrain and activities, there is something for everyone.
Starting bid
Value: $80.00
National Museum of the Great Lakes - Four Adult or Youth Admissions
Must be redeemed by: 4/14/2027
The Great Lakes are one of the world’s most vital natural resources—and home to thousands of years of powerful human stories. At the National Museum of the Great Lakes, we preserve, share, and celebrate those stories through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences, and dynamic programming that bring history to life.
Explore over 300 artifacts, stunning photography, and powerful audiovisual displays across three exhibit galleries—including our rotating temporary exhibit space. Step aboard the 617-foot Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and the historic Museum Tug Ohio for a one-of-a-kind, on-the-water experience. https://nmgl.org/museum-interactive-tour
From 17th-century fur traders to 21st-century freighter crews, our stories span generations. Whether uncovering the influential storms that have taken thousands of ships and crews or the impact of Prohibition-era rum runners, we reveal how the Great Lakes have shaped—and continue to shape—our shared world. Plan your visit today! https://nmgl.org/hours-parking
Starting bid
Value: $184.00
Farmstead Inn & Conference Center ONE NIGHT STAY for Two in a Classic Room:
Stay includes two adults & up to two children 14 & under. Certificate expires September 27, 2026. Not valid on Tuesdays and holiday weekends.
Starting bid
Value: $150.00
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari - (2) One Day Admissions:
Santa Claus, IN
Valid any regular operating day of the 2025/2026 season.
https://holidayworld.com
Starting bid
Value: $62.00
Crayola Experience: 2 General Admission Tickets:
Easton, PA
Valid through August 5, 2027
Children 2 & under are free.
Crayola Experience is where the magic of Crayola comes to life! With 65,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Pennsylvania's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! Families typically spend 3-4 hours exploring our 20+ hands-on attractions. Go on a wonderful, whimsical adventure with our unique experiences, such as
https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton/about-us/who-we-are
https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton/plan-your-visit/faqs
Starting bid
Value: $300.00
Snow Trails - Two All-Day All Area Lift Tickets, Ski or Snowboard Rental and Group Lessons (9yrs & up):
Mansfield, OH.
A DAY OF WINTER FUN AT SNOW TRAILS.
Ski/Snowboard with a Friend or Family Member.
Expires: March 1, 2027.
Single use, same day only. Not valid for Tubing or with any other offer. SnowTrails.com
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Toledo Rockets - Four - Football Tickets:
Four – Individual Game Tickets [to a select 2026 home football game (non-premium)].
Redeem certificate at least two weeks prior to game day.
Starting bid
Value: $55.00
Toledo Mud Hens 2026 Baseball Tickets:
Four - Field Level Tickets, Regular Season Home Games, Sunday-Thursday Only, Excludes Opening Day & Playoffs
Starting bid
Value: $91.00
Fully Restored - Signature Holistic Facial:
Expires: December 31, 2026.
fullyrestoredwellness.com,
111 E. Jackson Street, West Unity, OH 43570
Starting bid
Value: $88.00
John Ball Zoo Tickets:
Four - 2026 Admission Vouchers
Valid during the 2025/2026 JBZ season.
Not valid on Special event days (Zoo Goes Boo, WGVU Kids Day, Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Locked Zoo, RendeZoo, Rock Roar & Pour)
Inspiring our community to be actively engaged in the conservation of wildlife and our natural environment since 1891.
Starting bid
Value: $140.00
Kings Island - Two Single Day Admission Tickets:
Cincinnati, OH.
Valid through 9/7/2026, Labor Day.
Not valid for separately ticketed events, special events or park buyouts. Tickets have no cash value and cannot be used toward the purchase of a season pass. Some attractions require an additional charge. See park's website for hours & rules. https://www.visitkingsisland.com.
For more than five decades, Kings Island has been the premier entertainment destination in the Midwest for literally millions of families seeking the best in rides, live entertainment, food and Cincinnati events, all in a magical amusement park setting.
Since opening in 1972, Kings Island has worked hard to ensure a visit to the park is a day to remember for the entire family – the best day of the year!
From the moment you arrive at the 364-acre amusement and water park, you’ll see that Kings Island is one of the best things to do in Cincinnati. We’ll see you soon
Starting bid
Value: $176.00
Fort Wayne Philharmonic - Two Tickets:
Expires: May 31, 2027
Two tickets to any eligible concert during the 2026-2027 season. Excludes special concerts, Bach in the Barn, and performances with the Fort Wayne Ballet.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
BGSU Falcons Football Tickets:
Four General Admission tickets during the 2026 season.
Excludes premium games such as homecoming.
Starting bid
Value: $60.00
Potter Park Zoo Tickets:
Lansing, MI
Four Admission Tickets
Not valid for special events.
Expires: 4/14/2027
"Inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world."
Starting bid
Value: $60.00
Fort Wayne Tin Caps 2026 Baseball Tickets:
Four - Home game tickets during the 2026 season
Excludes July 4th
MWAFCU Reserved Seats
Must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office prior to the date of the game you wish to attend.
Starting bid
Value: $70.00
Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center:
Family Four Pack, General Admission Tickets. Expires: 3/31/27.
At Imagination Station, we're about mixing science with fun to ignite curiosity to inspire the next generation of thinkers and tinkerers.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Fort Wayne Zoo - Four General Admission Tickets:
Valid only during 2026 zoo season. Not valid for special events.
Connecting kids and animals, strengthening families, and inspiring people to care.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Cleveland Monsters Professional Ice Hockey Tickets:
Two - 2026-2027 Regular Season Home Game Seats. Game date availability is based on ticket inventory per game. Additional tickets may be purchased.
Starting bid
Value: $32.00
Cobb Cabin Crafts - Body Care Basket:
Includes:
Scent: Bergamot & Chamomile -
Goat's Milk Hand & Body Cream, Solid Hand Balm, Body Spray
Scent: Bergamot -
Goat's Milk Soap Bar with Sisal Soap Bag
Scent: Birthday Cake -
Lip Balm
Starting bid
Value: $75.00
Eaglesopoly Game
Donated by: Bryan Eagles:
Game includes:
The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.
Starting bid
Value: $48.00
Outdoor Adventure Center - Two - Family 4-Packs
Detroit, MI.
Must be redeemed during regular operating hours.
Located on Detroit’s riverfront in the historic former Globe Building, with the Dequindre Cut Trail running through its backyard, the Outdoor Adventure Center gives you a taste of Michigan’s great outdoors in the heart of the city.
Experience exciting outdoor adventures with hands-on activities, exhibits and simulators – walk behind and touch a waterfall, step into a fishing boat and reel in a big fish, hit the trail on a mountain bike or snowmobile, and much more. At the OAC, you’ll learn about how the DNR manages forests, wildlife and fish as you climb the roots and explore the canopy of our bur oak tree, hop aboard our airplane, and see what’s swimming in our aquarium.
Visit the Outdoor Adventure Center and discover all there is to explore in our state’s spectacular outdoors, parks, public lands and waters that are yours to enjoy.
michigan.gov/oac
Starting bid
Value: $80.00
OSU Bundle
Dawn's Designs
Wauseon, Ohio
Includes:
OSU - Latitude/Longitude Board, Ornament, Magnet, Lapel Pin, Keychain
Starting bid
Value: $150.00
Dahl Forge
Handcrafted Coat Rack by Vern Dahl
Crafted with care in Archbold, Ohio, this handcrafted coat rack is a testament to local artistry. This piece features hand-forged hooks and signature forged nail head screw caps, blending rugged durability with a refined decorative finish that adds character to any entryway.
Starting bid
Value: $60.00
All the Buzz Apiary - Honey Basket
Donated by: Dave Lamore:
Basket Includes: Quart of Honey, Gift Bottle of Honey, 16oz Squeeze Bottle of Honey, Honey Bear, Kitchen Towel & Honey Jar & Dipper.
Starting bid
Value: $430.00
Blue Gate Restaurant - Theater - Inn:
Riegsecker Marketplace, Shipshewana, IN.
Expires: 12/31/26.
Blue Gate Garden Inn - One Night in a Classic Room
Blue Gate Garden Theater - Two Theater Tickets
Blue Gate Restaurant - Two Meals
Theater vouchers may be upgraded to the blue or red seating for an additional charge. See website for shows. Many available! www.thebluegate.com
Starting bid
Value: $75.00
Cincinnati Reds 2026 Baseball Tickets:
Four - View Level or Two - Terrace Line Tickets, Regular Season Games Only
Starting bid
Value: $114.00
Creation Museum - Two General Admission Tickets:
Expires March 13, 2027.
Valid for the Creation Museum only and valid for any age. (NO entry to the Ark Encounter.) Parking Fee NOT included. Parking $15.00 for cars ($20 for oversized vehicles). Adult (ages 18–59) - $56.99,
Senior (ages 60+) - $49.99, Youth (ages 11–17) - $31.99, Children (10 and under) - FREE.
The state-of-the-art Creation Museum allows you to venture through biblical history, stunning exhibits, botanical gardens, planetarium, zoo, zip line adventure course, and much more. This 75,000-square-foot facility has welcomed millions of guests since opening in Petersburg, Kentucky.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Otter-ly Adorable: A "Mommy & Me" Gift Set
Crafted & Donated by: Morgan Thiel, Age 13
Dive into cuddle time with this heartwarming collection, perfect for a nursery or a special little one’s playroom. This basket is anchored by two exquisitely handcrafted crocheted otters.
These aren't just toys; they are heirloom-quality "snugglers" designed with love. Whether they are being used as comfort objects for naps or as characters in a seaside adventure, these otters are sure to become a child's favorite companions.
This basket includes:
Starting bid
Value: $56.00
Historic Sauder Village - Two Admissions:
Expires: 12/31/2026
At the Historic Village, every experience invites exploration and discovery. From hands on history to encounters with farm animals to the creativity of our craftspeople, we offer something for everyone.
Archbold, Ohio
Starting bid
Value: 40.00
Cozy Crocheted Blanket with the Lion & the Lamb -
Blanket donated by Union Chapel Church of God:
A heartwarming, handcrafted ensemble featuring a crocheted baby blanket paired with a symbolic Lion and Lamb plush duo.
This isn't just a blanket; it’s a complete "cuddle kit." The 31" square size is ideal for strollers, car seats, or tummy time. The inclusion of the lion and lamb plushies makes it a meaningful heirloom piece that tells a story of harmony and sweetness. Whether you are looking for the perfect baby shower gift or a cozy addition to a rocking chair, this donated set is full of heart.
Starting bid
Value: $135.00
Baby Quilt, Wooden Box & Piggy:
Donated by Barbara Farmer
Reversible Playtime Quilt: This unique "two-in-one" quilt made by Barb measures 41"x44" and is perfect for any child who loves things that go! Whether they are in the mood for construction trucks or traveling pups, this reversible blanket offers two fun worlds in one. The sturdy blue binding ensures it can withstand years of love, making it a great addition to a nursery, toddler bed, or playroom.
Handcrafted Pastel Wooden Letter & Keepsake Block: A charming and functional wooden storage block featuring a hinged lid measures approximately 8.25" x 8" and has a soft, pastel-toned letter design. This versatile piece blends nostalgic charm with practical storage. Perfect for keepsakes, its timeless aesthetic adds a gentle pop of color to any room. It’s a beautiful gift for a new parent or anyone who appreciates handcrafted home decor.
Piggy Plush:
No nursery or playroom set is complete without a mascot! This sweet pig adds a touch of fun to the cars, trucks, and dogs featured on the quilt. It’s the ideal size for a toddler to carry on adventures or to keep watch over the treasures stored inside the pastel wooden block.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Crocheted Monkey & Squishy Banana:
Crafted & Donated by: Morgan Thiel, Age 13:
Bring home a touch of the jungle with this irresistibly sweet, handcrafted monkey and his favorite happy snack!
Item Details:
Why You’ll Love It:
This duo is the definition of "playful." The artisanal quality of the crocheted monkey makes it a standout gift, while the whimsical squishy banana adds a modern, fun twist. Whether it’s for a baby shower, a birthday, or a "just because" treat, this pair is ready to swing into a new home and provide endless cuddles.
Starting bid
Value: $300.00
Ultimate Baby Bundle Layette:
Everything a new parent needs in one spectacular haul! This comprehensive "Ultimate Baby Bundle" is a curated collection of high-quality essentials, from nursery linens to health and feeding supplies.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Wooden Plant Stand:
Handcrafted and donated by Pat Oxender:
Elevate your indoor garden with this beautifully handcrafted wooden plant stand, with a sophisticated finish. Features elegant, tapered legs with decorative notched detailing at the base for a touch of timeless character.
This isn't just a stand; it's a statement piece that brings height and dimension to any corner of your home. Its slender profile makes it an ideal fit for entryways, sunrooms, or cozy reading nooks. Whether you're a seasoned "plant parent" or just starting your collection, this handcrafted piece provides the perfect stage for your favorite flora.
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
2 Wooden Bug Catchers & 2 Bug Toys
Handcrafted and donated by Pat Oxender:
Help little explorers discover the natural world with these Handcrafted Wooden Bug Catcher Houses. Perfect for backyard adventures, these sturdy habitats allow children to observe insects from all sides.
Item Highlights:
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
Dome Camping Tent:
Ready to host the ultimate backyard campout or the coziest living room fort? This spacious, multi-colored play tent is designed for big imaginations! Whether it’s a dedicated reading nook, a secret clubhouse, or a sleepover hub, this tent is built to handle it all.
Why You’ll Love It:
Perfect for: Backyard play, bedroom retreats, or taking to Grandma’s house for the weekend!
Starting bid
Value: $70.00
The Greens Gift Bundle
Swanton, Ohio
Includes: 2- $25 Gift Cards, Pens, Decals & Onesie
The Greens at Oak Openings is a new family mini golf and restaurant destination in Swanton, featuring Scorecard Eatery, Jo-Jo’s pizza, ice cream, Revival Coffee, and The Nest kids’ play space. Opening spring 2026!
Starting bid
Value: $80.00
Wonder & Wick Candle & Earring Gift Basket:
Designed and handcrafted by Saraihbelle Jones, Age 15:
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $84.00
Vera Bradley Casserole Set:
Meat donated by Brookview Farms
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $65.00
Lazy Susan
Handcrafted and donated by Tim Rhodes:
Add a touch of functional artistry to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Lazy Susan. Meticulously built and donated by skilled craftsman Tim Rhodes, this piece blends timeless design with everyday utility.
Why This Piece is Special:
A one-of-a-kind addition to your home or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Starting bid
Value: $45.00
Handcrafted Cutting Board
Handcrafted and donated by Tim Rhodes:
Elevate your kitchen with this stunning, handcrafted cutting board, meticulously built and donated by craftsman Tim Rhodes. Combining rugged durability with striking natural colors, this isn't just a kitchen tool—it’s a conversation piece.
Why This Piece is Special:
A gorgeous addition to any kitchen or a perfect "thank you" gift for the foodie in your life.
Starting bid
Value: $60.00
Bucket of Suds Car Care Kit:
Donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts, Defiance, Ohio
"Bucket of Suds" Deluxe Car Care Kit & 5-Gallon Gas Can
Keep your vehicle showroom-ready with this complete "Bucket of Suds" detailing kit, donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts. Paired with a heavy-duty 5-gallon gas can, this bundle has everything a car enthusiast needs for a weekend project or routine maintenance.
What’s Included in the Kit:
Perfect for: The DIY detailer, the new car owner, or anyone who takes pride in a clean ride!
Starting bid
Value: $83.00
Bible Study Starter Kit:
Donated by Sandy Castor:
This basket of tools supplies the avid reader with an array of supplies to begin, continue, and end their day in fellowship with the Lord.
Basket includes:
Grab a mug of coffee and unwind from a stressful day coloring a page or two in the Butterflies, Blossoms & Blessings adult coloring book. Yes, even adults enjoy coloring with crayons and colored pencils. Keep everything organized in your very own pencil box. Enhance your quiet place with these unique items and retreat, regroup, relax, and rest in the presence of the Lord.
Starting bid
Value: $82.00
Mickey Mouse Gift Bundle:
Bring home the ultimate Disney experience with this massive Mickey Mouse collection! This high-value bundle features everything from interactive educational toys and cozy plush companions to premium nursery or toddler room decor. Perfect for a complete playroom makeover or the ultimate holiday gift.
Included in this Bundle:
Disney Junior Head to Toes Mickey Mouse Feature Plush (by Just Play):
Mickey Mouse Small Plush:
Disney Mickey and Friends: Me Reader 8-Book Library & Electronic Reader:
Disney Mickey Mouse Scentsy Warmer:
Starting bid
Value: $60.00
Artist's Dream Bundle:
Unleash your inner artist or give the gift of inspiration with this Artist Dream Bundle! This comprehensive collection features premium supplies for both watercolor and acrylic enthusiasts, plus a head start on professional instruction at a local favorite.
What’s Included:
Whether you're a seasoned painter or just picking up a brush for the first time, this bundle provides the high-quality tools and community connection to help you "Just Be Original!"
Starting bid
Value: $130.00
Car Cleaning & Cover Set:
Generously Donated by Advance Auto Parts – Defiance, Ohio:
Upgrade your garage with this comprehensive, all-in-one maintenance system. This premium bundle provides everything needed to wash, detail, and protect your vehicles, featuring professional-grade gear.
What’s Included:
1. Heavy-Duty Protection Core
2. Premium Detailing & Wash Kit
Starting bid
Value: $125.00
Christmas at Grandma's House:
Celebrate baby’s first holiday season with this charming "Christmas at Grandma's House" baby quilt measuring 54"x44." Featuring a rich, traditional color palette of deep reds, forest greens, and warm creams, this quilt is designed to bring seasonal warmth to any nursery.
Nursery-Friendly Features:
Starting bid
Value: $150.00
Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt:
Handcrafted and donated by Barbara Farmer:
This charming Tiny Blessings Angel Quilt
is a perfect addition to any nursery or a thoughtful gift for a new arrival. Featuring a soft, pastel color palette of blue, pink, and yellow, the quilt is designed with nine unique "Angel" blocks, each showcasing a sweet, celestial-themed child.
Etsy
Starting bid
Don't stop here! Click the link below to explore the full collection!
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cpcs-40th-annual-silent-auction-more-items
Our community has been so incredibly generous that we’ve expanded to a second auction page to fit every amazing item.
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