CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction - Additional Items

Value: $45.00

Jak Pizza Oven:

🔥 UNIVERSAL - The Activa Pizza Box is ideal as an accessory for pizza baking for many gas grills, charcoal grills and BBQ outdoor grills.

🔥 EASY HANDLING - Simply place the Pizza Oven on the grill and off you go. The natural stone in the oven stores the heat and ensures optimal heat distribution. With the integrated thermometer you always have the perfect temperature in view.

🔥 PREMIUM QUALITY - The pizza attachment is made of high-quality stainless steel and, with its dimensions of 17.5 x 13 x 5 inch, is the ideal size for baking pizza and tarte flambée. Thanks to the noble pizza stone, pizza and tarte flambée can be prepared in restaurant quality.

🔥 PIZZA OVEN - Turn your gas grill or charcoal grill into a pizza oven. Pizza like an Italian - without closing the grill hood. The heat that you need to bake pizza collects under the pizza hood.