CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction - Additional Items

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $45.00
Jak Pizza Oven:
Starting bid
Value: $804.00
YMCA One Year Family Membership:
Williams County Family YMCA
Bryan, OH
12 months of access to the fitness center, pool, group classes, youth and family activities, member discounts, and nationwide YMCA reciprocity for healthy living all year long.
Starting bid
Value: $300.00
Glow-in-the-Dark Guided Paint Class for 6:
Donated by: Emily Langdon
Step into a one-of-a-kind Art in the Dark glow-in-the-dark paint party for up to 6 guests—an unforgettable guided painting experience filled with neon color, blacklight magic, and tons of laughter. Perfect for a girls’ night, birthday, or creative evening with friends, this private party can be hosted at a location of your choice and is designed for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned artists.
Starting bid
Value: $200.00
Gourmet Catered Meal for 10-12:
Donated by Marilyn Kinsman
Gather your favorite people for an intimate chef-hosted dining experience by Marilyn Kinsman, set in her beautiful barn studio and designed for 10–12 guests. Perfect for a cozy celebration, small party, or special evening, this exclusive catered meal offers a warm, memorable atmosphere with menu details to be customized based on Marilyn’s featured meal offering.
Starting bid
Value: $200.00
Custom Balloon Arch:
Donated By: Angelica Stickley, Balloon Bliss
Elevate your next celebration with a beautifully customized balloon arch by a local balloon artist—perfect for birthdays, showers, graduations, corporate events, or any special occasion.
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Cotton Candy Machine Rental:
Donated By: Angelica Stickley, Balloon Bliss
Rental includes the machine plus all supplies needed—cones, floss sugar, and serving essentials—so it’s a fun, easy, crowd-pleasing treat station for birthdays, school events, showers, and parties of all kinds.
Starting bid
Value: $45.00
One Instructional Canning Class:
Donated by and class held at Clendenin Farms in Delta, Ohio
Starting bid
Value: $210.00
Live & Dry Blood Cell Analysis & Music Frequency Therapy:
Donated by: Lifeline Health & Healing, Montpelier, Ohio
Starting bid
Value: $130.00
Manly Man Basket:
Donated by: Lugbill Supply Center, Archbold, Ohio
A rugged gift set built for the guy who appreciates practical style, this “Manly Man Set” combines masculine essentials with bold, everyday usefulness in one impressive package. Perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or any man who enjoys classic, no-fuss gifts with a strong, handsome vibe.
Starting bid
Value: $40.00
Custom Gourmet Cheesecake:
Donated by: Kristen's Cheesecakes, Bryan, Ohio
Treat yourself to a made-to-order custom cheesecake, created at a future date in the flavor and style of your choice, with endless delicious possibilities tailored to the baker’s incredible range of talents.
Starting bid
Value: $116.00
Honey BBQ Snackin’ Pack:
Donated by: Brown's Blessed Bees, Montpelier, Ohio
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $200.00
Outdoor Photography Session:
Donated By: Emma Jo Photography
Capture the beauty of this season with a custom outdoor family or maternity photography session, designed to preserve genuine connection, sweet moments, and timeless memories in a natural outdoor setting. Perfect for growing families, glowing mamas, or anyone wanting beautifully heartfelt images to treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Value: $35.00
Fat Pig BBQ Grill:
Hicksville, OH
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $35.00
Gardener's Dream Kit:
Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio
Premium 9-Piece Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set with Designer Tote
Upgrade your gardening game with this durable, high-quality tool set. Built for longevity and comfort, this kit includes everything you need for daily maintenance, from pruning to planting.
Starting bid
Value: $59.00
Sourdough Starter Kit:
Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio
Everything you need to begin your sourdough journey, this complete starter kit includes proofing baskets, starter jar, scoring tools, and baking essentials for crafting beautiful artisan loaves at home.
Starting bid
Value: $53.00
Amish Pantry Dinner Kit:
Meat donated by: Brookview Farms
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $75.00
Red Rambler Coffee Kit:
Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
Gourmet Baking Kit:
Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
Artisan Soap Collection:
Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio
A beautifully curated Artisan Soap Collection featuring a variety of small-batch, handcrafted soaps in cozy signature scents, perfect for gifting or creating a relaxing spa-like retreat at home.
Starting bid
Value: $300.00
Spa Retreat for You + 2:
Donated by: Renaissance Retreat, LLC
Bryan, OH
Enjoy the ultimate girls’ spa day with three 60-minute sessions plus three natural lotion gift certificates from Renaissance Retreat. A perfect relaxing escape for friends, sisters, or a mother-daughter day out.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!