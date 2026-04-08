CPC Women's Health Resource

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CPC Women's Health Resource

About this event

Sales closed

CPC's 40th Annual Silent Auction - Additional Items

Pick-up location

705 Lafayette St, Archbold, OH 43502, USA; alternative pick-up post event at the Bryan CPC location

50 - Jak Pizza Oven item
50 - Jak Pizza Oven
$5

Starting bid

Value: $45.00

Jak Pizza Oven:

  • 🔥 UNIVERSAL - The Activa Pizza Box is ideal as an accessory for pizza baking for many gas grills, charcoal grills and BBQ outdoor grills.
  • 🔥 EASY HANDLING - Simply place the Pizza Oven on the grill and off you go. The natural stone in the oven stores the heat and ensures optimal heat distribution. With the integrated thermometer you always have the perfect temperature in view.
  • 🔥 PREMIUM QUALITY - The pizza attachment is made of high-quality stainless steel and, with its dimensions of 17.5 x 13 x 5 inch, is the ideal size for baking pizza and tarte flambée. Thanks to the noble pizza stone, pizza and tarte flambée can be prepared in restaurant quality.
  • 🔥 PIZZA OVEN - Turn your gas grill or charcoal grill into a pizza oven. Pizza like an Italian - without closing the grill hood. The heat that you need to bake pizza collects under the pizza hood.
  • 🔥 DETAILS - Pizza top made of stainless steel approx. 17.5 x 13 x 5 inch - Pizza stone approx. 13 x 10 inch - Thermometer with temperature display
51 - YMCA Family Membership item
51 - YMCA Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Value: $804.00

YMCA One Year Family Membership:

Williams County Family YMCA

Bryan, OH


12 months of access to the fitness center, pool, group classes, youth and family activities, member discounts, and nationwide YMCA reciprocity for healthy living all year long.


https://www.wcymca.org/bryan-ymca

52 - Glow-in-the-Dark Guided Paint Class for 6 item
52 - Glow-in-the-Dark Guided Paint Class for 6
$20

Starting bid

Value: $300.00

Glow-in-the-Dark Guided Paint Class for 6:

Donated by: Emily Langdon


Step into a one-of-a-kind Art in the Dark glow-in-the-dark paint party for up to 6 guests—an unforgettable guided painting experience filled with neon color, blacklight magic, and tons of laughter. Perfect for a girls’ night, birthday, or creative evening with friends, this private party can be hosted at a location of your choice and is designed for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned artists.

53 - Gourmet Catered Meal for 10-12 item
53 - Gourmet Catered Meal for 10-12
$15

Starting bid

Value: $200.00

Gourmet Catered Meal for 10-12:

Donated by Marilyn Kinsman


Gather your favorite people for an intimate chef-hosted dining experience by Marilyn Kinsman, set in her beautiful barn studio and designed for 10–12 guests. Perfect for a cozy celebration, small party, or special evening, this exclusive catered meal offers a warm, memorable atmosphere with menu details to be customized based on Marilyn’s featured meal offering.

54 - Custom Balloon Arch item
54 - Custom Balloon Arch
$15

Starting bid

Value: $200.00

Custom Balloon Arch:

Donated By: Angelica Stickley, Balloon Bliss


Elevate your next celebration with a beautifully customized balloon arch by a local balloon artist—perfect for birthdays, showers, graduations, corporate events, or any special occasion.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558843390570

55 - Cotton Candy Machine Rental item
55 - Cotton Candy Machine Rental
$10

Starting bid

Value: $100.00

Cotton Candy Machine Rental:

Donated By: Angelica Stickley, Balloon Bliss


Rental includes the machine plus all supplies needed—cones, floss sugar, and serving essentials—so it’s a fun, easy, crowd-pleasing treat station for birthdays, school events, showers, and parties of all kinds.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558843390570

56 - One Instructional Canning Class item
56 - One Instructional Canning Class
$5

Starting bid

Value: $45.00

One Instructional Canning Class:

Donated by and class held at Clendenin Farms in Delta, Ohio

  • Safe jar sterilizing and sealing methods
  • Preserving jams, sauces, and produce
  • Preventing spoilage and checking safe seals

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063770702257

57 - Live & Dry Blood Cell Analysis & Music Freq. Therapy item
57 - Live & Dry Blood Cell Analysis & Music Freq. Therapy
$10

Starting bid

Value: $210.00

Live & Dry Blood Cell Analysis & Music Frequency Therapy:

Donated by: Lifeline Health & Healing, Montpelier, Ohio

  • One full hour session
  • Personalized insight into what your body is communicating
  • A deeper look into your health + healing journey
58 - Manly Man Basket item
58 - Manly Man Basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: $130.00

Manly Man Basket:

Donated by: Lugbill Supply Center, Archbold, Ohio


A rugged gift set built for the guy who appreciates practical style, this “Manly Man Set” combines masculine essentials with bold, everyday usefulness in one impressive package. Perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or any man who enjoys classic, no-fuss gifts with a strong, handsome vibe.

59 - Custom Gourmet Cheesecake item
59 - Custom Gourmet Cheesecake
$10

Starting bid

Value: $40.00

Custom Gourmet Cheesecake:

Donated by: Kristen's Cheesecakes, Bryan, Ohio


Treat yourself to a made-to-order custom cheesecake, created at a future date in the flavor and style of your choice, with endless delicious possibilities tailored to the baker’s incredible range of talents.

60 - Honey BBQ Snackin’ Pack item
60 - Honey BBQ Snackin’ Pack
$20

Starting bid

Value: $116.00

Honey BBQ Snackin’ Pack:

Donated by: Brown's Blessed Bees, Montpelier, Ohio


Includes:

  • Metal tub
  • Charcoal
  • Grill Set
  • Hot Honey Snack
  • 2 Jars of Honey
  • Bit-O-Honey Candy
  • Granola Bars
  • Honey Buns
  • Honey Bears
  • BBQ sauce
  • 2 Jars Honey Roasted Nuts
61 - Outdoor Photography Session item
61 - Outdoor Photography Session
$15

Starting bid

Value: $200.00

Outdoor Photography Session:

Donated By: Emma Jo Photography


Capture the beauty of this season with a custom outdoor family or maternity photography session, designed to preserve genuine connection, sweet moments, and timeless memories in a natural outdoor setting. Perfect for growing families, glowing mamas, or anyone wanting beautifully heartfelt images to treasure for years to come.

62 - Fat Pig BBQ Grill - Hicksville, OH item
62 - Fat Pig BBQ Grill - Hicksville, OH
$5

Starting bid

Value: $35.00

Fat Pig BBQ Grill:

Hicksville, OH


Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card
  • Pig Stuffy

https://www.facebook.com/hicksvilleoh

63 - Gardener's Dream Kit item
63 - Gardener's Dream Kit
$5

Starting bid

Value: $35.00

Gardener's Dream Kit:

Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio


Premium 9-Piece Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set with Designer Tote 

Upgrade your gardening game with this durable, high-quality tool set. Built for longevity and comfort, this kit includes everything you need for daily maintenance, from pruning to planting. 

  • Heavy-Duty Construction: Made from rust-proof, warp-resistant stainless steel for years of reliable use.
  • Complete 9-Piece Kit: Includes Pruning Shears, Weeder, Transplanter, Cultivator, and more—plus a stylish storage bag.
  • Ergonomic Comfort: Features non-slip wooden handles designed to reduce hand strain for users of all ages.
  • Stylish Storage: Includes a vintage floral-print heavy-duty tote bag. Each tool also features a hanging hole for easy organization.
  • Perfect Gift: A premium, practical choice for neighbors, friends, or any gardening enthusiast. 
64 - Sourdough Starter Kit item
64 - Sourdough Starter Kit
$5

Starting bid

Value: $59.00

Sourdough Starter Kit:

Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio


Everything you need to begin your sourdough journey, this complete starter kit includes proofing baskets, starter jar, scoring tools, and baking essentials for crafting beautiful artisan loaves at home.

65 - Amish Pantry Dinner Kit item
65 - Amish Pantry Dinner Kit
$5

Starting bid

Value: $53.00

Amish Pantry Dinner Kit:

Meat donated by: Brookview Farms


Includes:

  • Extra Wide Egg Noodles
  • Wide Egg Noodles
  • Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
  • 3 Cans of Brookview Farms Meat
66 - Red Rambler Coffee Kit item
66 - Red Rambler Coffee Kit
$5

Starting bid

Value: $75.00

Red Rambler Coffee Kit:

Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio


Includes:

  • Tumbler
  • 2 Bags of Fresh Roasted Coffee
  • $25 Gift Card
  • Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans
67 - Gourmet Baking Kit item
67 - Gourmet Baking Kit
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Gourmet Baking Kit:

Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio


Includes:

  • Nesting Bowl Set
  • Whisk Set
  • Spatulas
  • Cookie Dough Mason Jar & Recipe
68 - Artisan Soap Collection item
68 - Artisan Soap Collection
$5

Starting bid

Value: $50.00

Artisan Soap Collection:

Donated by Noah’s Ark 4-H Group, Delta, Ohio


A beautifully curated Artisan Soap Collection featuring a variety of small-batch, handcrafted soaps in cozy signature scents, perfect for gifting or creating a relaxing spa-like retreat at home.

69 - Spa Retreat for You + 2 item
69 - Spa Retreat for You + 2
$15

Starting bid

Value: $300.00

Spa Retreat for You + 2:

Donated by: Renaissance Retreat, LLC

Bryan, OH


Enjoy the ultimate girls’ spa day with three 60-minute sessions plus three natural lotion gift certificates from Renaissance Retreat. A perfect relaxing escape for friends, sisters, or a mother-daughter day out.


https://renaissanceretreatllc.com

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!