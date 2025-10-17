CPE PTO's VIP Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 11/3-1/9.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 1/12-3/6.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VIP premium parking pass that allows participants to bypass the regular car rider line for faster pickup from 3-7- 5/8.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 exclusive VIP seats to the 3rd grade Veteran's Day performance on Nov.14th @9:30 am. These are the only seats auctioned for this performance due to saving seats for our Veteran's.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 seats on audience left front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 seats on audience left front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 seats on audience right front row to the 4th grade musical on Friday December 5th @ 9:30 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 seats on audience left front row. Friday Feb. 27th 9:30 am.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 VIP front row seats audience left side to the 2nd grade musical on Fri. Feb 27th @ 9:30 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 VIP front row seats audience right side to the 2nd grade musical on Fri. Feb 27th @ 9:30 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 VIP seats audience left side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 VIP seats audience left side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 VIP seats audience right side front row to the 1st grade musical on Friday April 10 @ 930am.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Program Seats 2 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Program Seats 4 front row seats to the Kindergarten Musical Friday May 1st @ 930 am
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing