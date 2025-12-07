CPFSC 2025 Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
A handmade fox fur hat is a luxurious, warm winter accessory crafted from high-quality, natural fox fur, known for its exceptional fluffiness, softness, and elegant look! Ear flaps for ultimate comfort in freezing weather.
Starting bid
M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jobsite Radio
Features dual 3.5” woofers and 2 high range tweeters
Milwaukee's jobsite radio delivers balanced sound
Bluetooth® 5.0 has up to 120ft range
Starting bid
A handcrafted premium genuine leather, featuring intricate, hand-etched pattern, offering multiple card slots and bill compartments, blending artisanal skill with everyday functionality.
Centennial Park Figure Skating custom stamp
Starting bid
1 hour service ($120.00 value)
https://gotplumbingslc.com/our-services
Robert Walton-Steadman | (801) 266-7155
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bring the magic of a snowy winter wonderland into your home with this stunning blue and silver Ice Skate arrangement. This unique handmade piece is perfect as a festive table centerpiece, holiday décor, an elegant accent for your winter-themed events or just the perfect gift.
Starting bid
This handmade wreath is a festive winter/holiday decoration with snowy/icy colors (blues, whites, silver), ribbons (velvet, glitter), designed to evoke winter fun on a grapevine, deco mesh, or wire base for doors or mantels.
Stand NOT included
Starting bid
The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is the perfect size for small groups and last-minute adventures. Indestructible construction and three inches of PermaFrost™ insulation so your food and drinks stay cold for days. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is small enough to be easily portable and big enough to hold up to 21 cans with ice.
Starting bid
Fresh knit animals are charming, soft yarn creatures— made with simple techniques and modern twists, resulting in cuddly, handcrafted toys perfect for all ages, emphasizing imaginative play and sustainable yarn use.
Starting bid
A festive Christmas thermos with Reese's candy, insulated tumbler featuring holiday graphics. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold while serving as a stylish, portable gift or personal accessory for the season.
Starting bid
$25 Outback Gift Card for
$25 Rumbi Gift Card
$10 Starbucks Gift Card
Put together in a red and white gift basket with a red amaryllis bulb
Starting bid
Black & White basket
Table Pine Tree
Godiva chocolates & Merry Christmas frame
Starting bid
INFANT Minky Blanket
2 Christmas Minky Pillowcases
Pearson earth sign and silver/white amaryllis bulb
Starting bid
Snowflake tote full of Christmas games and fun.
Includes 12 days game Tic Tac Toe, 3D puzzle, and more!
Starting bid
Christmas hand soap and 9 Mary Kay items.
Including night creams and mascara
Starting bid
Cute keepsake box full of toys.
Starting bid
Strawberry yogurt/Pilates mat
Core plus reformer. Water bottle
Starting bid
Starting bid
2-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit W 2.0Ah Battery and Bag
Red 20oz Tumbler
Starting bid
Starting bid
Christmas puzzle, mini popcorn snack bags & Sparkling Cider
Starting bid
2 Minky Pillow cases
2 Christmas books
Hot Cocoa Plushy
2 Holiday Popcorn bags
Candy Cane tube
Starting bid
Kate Spade bag $400 retail
Lulu gloves $ 75 retail
Muk Luks
Starting bid
Sphero bolt retail 99
Other toys and supplies for painting and crafts!
Starting bid
Scentsy go with all supplies and room spray!
Starting bid
Journal
Light, pens and tabs
Draw down to the moon book
6 free drinks at frostea
Starting bid
Have a framed piece of art and teddy bear plush!
Starting bid
Have a poet write a poem about whatever topic you want.
A voucher for a poem written by Dale Boam! Retail $100
Starting bid
Take s’mores to the next level from anywhere!
Retails for $80 Amazon
Starting bid
Navy . Other sizes available
