Centennial Park Figure Skating Club

CPFSC 2025 Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

Wasatch Wildlife Fox Fur Hat item
Wasatch Wildlife Fox Fur Hat
$110

Starting bid

A handmade fox fur hat is a luxurious, warm winter accessory crafted from high-quality, natural fox fur, known for its exceptional fluffiness, softness, and elegant look! Ear flaps for ultimate comfort in freezing weather.

Milwaukee Speaker
$100

Starting bid

M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Jobsite Radio

Features dual 3.5” woofers and 2 high range tweeters

Milwaukee's jobsite radio delivers balanced sound

Bluetooth® 5.0 has up to 120ft range

Wasatch Wildlife Wallet
$75

Starting bid

A handcrafted premium genuine leather, featuring intricate, hand-etched pattern, offering multiple card slots and bill compartments, blending artisanal skill with everyday functionality.

Centennial Park Figure Skating custom stamp

Walton Plumbing Heating & Air item
Walton Plumbing Heating & Air
$80

Starting bid

1 hour service ($120.00 value)

https://gotplumbingslc.com/our-services


Robert Walton-Steadman | (801) 266-7155

Blue & Silver Ice Skate Arrangement item
Blue & Silver Ice Skate Arrangement
$50

Starting bid

Bring the magic of a snowy winter wonderland into your home with this stunning blue and silver Ice Skate arrangement. This unique handmade piece is perfect as a festive table centerpiece, holiday décor, an elegant accent for your winter-themed events or just the perfect gift.

Let’s Go Ice Skating Wreath item
Let’s Go Ice Skating Wreath
$50

Starting bid

This handmade wreath is a festive winter/holiday decoration with snowy/icy colors (blues, whites, silver), ribbons (velvet, glitter), designed to evoke winter fun on a grapevine, deco mesh, or wire base for doors or mantels.


Stand NOT included

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler item
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
$175

Starting bid

The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is the perfect size for small groups and last-minute adventures. Indestructible construction and three inches of PermaFrost™ insulation so your food and drinks stay cold for days. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is small enough to be easily portable and big enough to hold up to 21 cans with ice.

Fresh Knit Fruit item
Fresh Knit Fruit
$30

Starting bid

Fresh knit animals are charming, soft yarn creatures— made with simple techniques and modern twists, resulting in cuddly, handcrafted toys perfect for all ages, emphasizing imaginative play and sustainable yarn use. 

Christmas Thermos item
Christmas Thermos
$10

Starting bid

A festive Christmas thermos with Reese's candy, insulated tumbler featuring holiday graphics. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold while serving as a stylish, portable gift or personal accessory for the season.

Ready to gift Christmas gift basket
$45

Starting bid

$25 Outback Gift Card for

$25 Rumbi Gift Card

$10 Starbucks Gift Card

Put together in a red and white gift basket with a red amaryllis bulb

Ready to gift Christmas gift
$20

Starting bid

Black & White basket

Table Pine Tree

Godiva chocolates & Merry Christmas frame

Minky item
Minky
$40

Starting bid

INFANT Minky Blanket

2 Christmas Minky Pillowcases

Pearson earth sign and silver/white amaryllis bulb

Christmas game basket/ ready to gift
$40

Starting bid

Snowflake tote full of Christmas games and fun.

Includes 12 days game Tic Tac Toe, 3D puzzle, and more!

Mary Kay ready to gift item
$20

Starting bid

Christmas hand soap and 9 Mary Kay items.

Including night creams and mascara

Ready to gift toy basket item
Ready to gift toy basket
$20

Starting bid

Cute keepsake box full of toys.

Ready to gift yoga item
Ready to gift yoga
$20

Starting bid

Strawberry yogurt/Pilates mat

Core plus reformer. Water bottle

Craftsman V20 Combo Kit
$125

Starting bid

  • Extended run time - brushless motors provide up to 25 percent more runtime for the drill driver and up to 30 percent more runtime for the impact driver
  • CMCD713 - Produces 350 unit watts out for a variety of heavy duty jobsite applications
  • CMCD713 - features a 1/2-in. ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention
  • CMCF813 - delivers 1,500 in. lbs. of torque and produces 2,800 RPM and 3,500 IPM
  • CMCF813 - chuck allows for quick and easy one-handed bit changes
Milwaukee M12 Impact & Thermos item
Milwaukee M12 Impact & Thermos
$100

Starting bid

2-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver Compact Kit W 2.0Ah Battery and Bag

Red 20oz Tumbler

Pier 1 Santa Salt & Pepper Shakers
$15

Starting bid

Family Puzzle Night item
Family Puzzle Night
$25

Starting bid

Christmas puzzle, mini popcorn snack bags & Sparkling Cider

Happy Christmas Basket
$65

Starting bid

2 Minky Pillow cases

2 Christmas books

Hot Cocoa Plushy

2 Holiday Popcorn bags

Candy Cane tube

Kate Spade bag
$75

Starting bid

Kate Spade bag $400 retail

Lulu gloves $ 75 retail

Muk Luks

Toys
$30

Starting bid

Sphero bolt retail 99

Other toys and supplies for painting and crafts!

Scentsy
$20

Starting bid

Scentsy go with all supplies and room spray!

Book lover set
$25

Starting bid

Journal

Light, pens and tabs

Draw down to the moon book

6 free drinks at frostea

Poem and bear
$50

Starting bid

Have a framed piece of art and teddy bear plush!

A personalized poem
$60

Starting bid

Have a poet write a poem about whatever topic you want.

A voucher for a poem written by Dale Boam! Retail $100

Solo stove mesa xl
$45

Starting bid

Take s’mores to the next level from anywhere!

Retails for $80 Amazon

Men’s Averus shorts
$45

Starting bid

Navy . Other sizes available

