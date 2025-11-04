CPHS Choir's 2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Ever wanted to learn a little bit more about bees? This lot includes a 2-hour, hands-on experience where you and up to 2 friends can "suit up" and join local beekeeper, Aaron Bramwell, on a tour of the Bramwell Apiary (just down Lime Creek Road). A greater appreciation for all things bees, including bee photo ops, memories for a lifetime, and fresh honey, is guaranteed. (MSRP #Priceless)