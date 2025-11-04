Hosted by

Cedar Park High School Choir Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

CPHS Choir's 2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2150 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill - $100 Gift Certificate item
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill - $100 Gift Certificate item
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill - $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

This lot includes one $100 gift certificate redeemable at any Moonshine restaurant. More info @ https://moonshinegrill.com/

Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#1) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#1) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#1) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#1)
$25

Starting bid

This lot includes one $50 gift certificate redeemable at any Honest Mary's restaurant. More info @ https://www.honestmarys.com/

Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#2) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#2) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#2) item
Honest Mary's - $50 Gift Certificate (#2)
$15

Starting bid

This lot includes one $50 gift certificate redeemable at any Honest Mary's restaurant. More info @ https://www.honestmarys.com/

Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#1) item
Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#1) item
Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#1)
$15

Starting bid

This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Mama Betty's restaurant. More info @ https://www.ilovemamabettys.com/

Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#2) item
Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#2) item
Mama Betty's - $25 Gift Certificate (#2)
$15

Starting bid

This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Mama Betty's restaurant. More info @ https://www.ilovemamabettys.com/

Plucker's - $25 Gift Certificate item
Plucker's - $25 Gift Certificate item
Plucker's - $25 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Plucker's restaurant. More info @ https://www.pluckers.com/

milk + honey - $160 Gift Certificate item
milk + honey - $160 Gift Certificate item
milk + honey - $160 Gift Certificate item
milk + honey - $160 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

This is a $160 gift certificate redeemable at any milk+honey spa/product. More info @ https://milkandhoneyspa.com/

Kendra Scott - Daphne Gold Link & Chain Necklace item
Kendra Scott - Daphne Gold Link & Chain Necklace item
Kendra Scott - Daphne Gold Link & Chain Necklace item
Kendra Scott - Daphne Gold Link & Chain Necklace
$30

Starting bid

This lot includes one of Kendra Scott's beautiful Daphne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace. The necklace comes in a beautifully wrapped box, perfect for placing under the tree. (MSRP $85) More info @ https://cphschoir.com/kscott-necklace

Local Cedar Park Honey Basket item
Local Cedar Park Honey Basket item
Local Cedar Park Honey Basket
$15

Starting bid

This lot includes 4 lbs of local honey, one (1) bottle of mead, and a locally made honey pot with dipper. Quinn B's Bee Well Honey is truly the best local Cedar Park honey made by happy bees that live just down the street on Lime Creek Road. (MSRP $120)

The Bramwell Bee Experience item
The Bramwell Bee Experience item
The Bramwell Bee Experience item
The Bramwell Bee Experience
$100

Starting bid

Ever wanted to learn a little bit more about bees? This lot includes a 2-hour, hands-on experience where you and up to 2 friends can "suit up" and join local beekeeper, Aaron Bramwell, on a tour of the Bramwell Apiary (just down Lime Creek Road). A greater appreciation for all things bees, including bee photo ops, memories for a lifetime, and fresh honey, is guaranteed. (MSRP #Priceless)

Fifty/50 Pilates - Unlimited Membership (4 weeks) + Gift Bag item
Fifty/50 Pilates - Unlimited Membership (4 weeks) + Gift Bag item
Fifty/50 Pilates - Unlimited Membership (4 weeks) + Gift Bag item
Fifty/50 Pilates - Unlimited Membership (4 weeks) + Gift Bag
$100

Starting bid

This lot includes a 4-week unlimited membership to FIFTY/50 Pilates, plus a special Pilates gift bag that includes a bottle, towel, and Pilates socks ($240 Value). More info here: https://www.fifty50pilates.com/

Whataburger - The Ultimate Bundle item
Whataburger - The Ultimate Bundle item
Whataburger - The Ultimate Bundle item
Whataburger - The Ultimate Bundle
$100

Starting bid

This incredible lot contains:
- FREE Whataburgers for a YEAR ($425 Value)!

- a 40oz Striped Tumbler
- a Whataburger Ice Coffee Holder
- 2 bottles of Whataburger Ketchup (Fancy & Spicy)
- a Whataburger Koozie
- a Burger LED Sign
- a Whataburger 24/7 hat
- 3 Whataburger Titleist Velocity Golf Balls
- a pair of Fry Box Socks
- a pair of sunglasses (100% UVA and UVB Protected)

A truly amazing bundle for your favorite Whataburger lover!


Susan McBrayer Voice Lessons - Two Hours item
Susan McBrayer Voice Lessons - Two Hours
$60

Starting bid

This lot includes two (2) hours of voice lessons with the incredible Susan McBrayer. Valued at $170.

Texas Stars Hockey - Four (4) Tickets item
Texas Stars Hockey - Four (4) Tickets item
Texas Stars Hockey - Four (4) Tickets
$25

Starting bid

This lot includes up to four (4) tickets to a Texas Stars Hockey home game.

Oasis Texas Brewing Company - $50 Gift Certificate item
Oasis Texas Brewing Company - $50 Gift Certificate item
Oasis Texas Brewing Company - $50 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

This lot includes a $50 Gift Certificate for the Oasis Texas Brewing Company, a restaurant, bar & brewery located next to the Oasis.

Thundercloud Subs - $40 Gift Certificate item
Thundercloud Subs - $40 Gift Certificate item
Thundercloud Subs - $40 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

This lot includes eight (8) $5 gift cards. Retail value $40.

Thundercloud Subs Party Tray item
Thundercloud Subs Party Tray item
Thundercloud Subs Party Tray
$35

Starting bid

This lot includes a gift certificate for one (1) Classic Party Tray from Thundercloud subs that feeds 16-20 people. Retail value $70.

Half Price Books Bundle + Rocket Coffee GC item
Half Price Books Bundle + Rocket Coffee GC item
Half Price Books Bundle + Rocket Coffee GC item
Half Price Books Bundle + Rocket Coffee GC
$20

Starting bid

This bundle includes dozens of best-selling books from Half Price Books (some signed by the author) and a $10 gift card to Rocket Coffee.

Ranch Road Jewelry Diamond Earrings item
Ranch Road Jewelry Diamond Earrings item
Ranch Road Jewelry Diamond Earrings item
Ranch Road Jewelry Diamond Earrings
$250

Starting bid

This lot includes a pair of ladies 14 karat white gold round diamond cluster stud earrings. They are approx 1 carat total weight with an I-1 in clarity and H-1 in color. They are friction back with regular earing post set. (Total value $2200)

Cabo Bob's Gift Basket item
Cabo Bob's Gift Basket item
Cabo Bob's Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

This lot includes a gift basket from Cabo Bob's that includes:
- $150 Catering Gift Certificate
- 66 Red Hot Sauce

- T-Shirts
- Chips & Queso Coupons
- Other Cabo Bob's Items

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