CPHS Choir's 2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This lot includes one $100 gift certificate redeemable at any Moonshine restaurant. More info @ https://moonshinegrill.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one $50 gift certificate redeemable at any Honest Mary's restaurant. More info @ https://www.honestmarys.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one $50 gift certificate redeemable at any Honest Mary's restaurant. More info @ https://www.honestmarys.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Mama Betty's restaurant. More info @ https://www.ilovemamabettys.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Mama Betty's restaurant. More info @ https://www.ilovemamabettys.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one $25 gift certificate redeemable at any Plucker's restaurant. More info @ https://www.pluckers.com/
Starting bid
This is a $160 gift certificate redeemable at any milk+honey spa/product. More info @ https://milkandhoneyspa.com/
Starting bid
This lot includes one of Kendra Scott's beautiful Daphne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace. The necklace comes in a beautifully wrapped box, perfect for placing under the tree. (MSRP $85) More info @ https://cphschoir.com/kscott-necklace
Starting bid
This lot includes 4 lbs of local honey, one (1) bottle of mead, and a locally made honey pot with dipper. Quinn B's Bee Well Honey is truly the best local Cedar Park honey made by happy bees that live just down the street on Lime Creek Road. (MSRP $120)
Starting bid
Ever wanted to learn a little bit more about bees? This lot includes a 2-hour, hands-on experience where you and up to 2 friends can "suit up" and join local beekeeper, Aaron Bramwell, on a tour of the Bramwell Apiary (just down Lime Creek Road). A greater appreciation for all things bees, including bee photo ops, memories for a lifetime, and fresh honey, is guaranteed. (MSRP #Priceless)
Starting bid
This lot includes a 4-week unlimited membership to FIFTY/50 Pilates, plus a special Pilates gift bag that includes a bottle, towel, and Pilates socks ($240 Value). More info here: https://www.fifty50pilates.com/
Starting bid
This incredible lot contains:
- FREE Whataburgers for a YEAR ($425 Value)!
- a 40oz Striped Tumbler
- a Whataburger Ice Coffee Holder
- 2 bottles of Whataburger Ketchup (Fancy & Spicy)
- a Whataburger Koozie
- a Burger LED Sign
- a Whataburger 24/7 hat
- 3 Whataburger Titleist Velocity Golf Balls
- a pair of Fry Box Socks
- a pair of sunglasses (100% UVA and UVB Protected)
A truly amazing bundle for your favorite Whataburger lover!
Starting bid
This lot includes two (2) hours of voice lessons with the incredible Susan McBrayer. Valued at $170.
Starting bid
This lot includes up to four (4) tickets to a Texas Stars Hockey home game.
Starting bid
This lot includes a $50 Gift Certificate for the Oasis Texas Brewing Company, a restaurant, bar & brewery located next to the Oasis.
Starting bid
This lot includes eight (8) $5 gift cards. Retail value $40.
Starting bid
This lot includes a gift certificate for one (1) Classic Party Tray from Thundercloud subs that feeds 16-20 people. Retail value $70.
Starting bid
This bundle includes dozens of best-selling books from Half Price Books (some signed by the author) and a $10 gift card to Rocket Coffee.
Starting bid
This lot includes a pair of ladies 14 karat white gold round diamond cluster stud earrings. They are approx 1 carat total weight with an I-1 in clarity and H-1 in color. They are friction back with regular earing post set. (Total value $2200)
Starting bid
This lot includes a gift basket from Cabo Bob's that includes:
- $150 Catering Gift Certificate
- 66 Red Hot Sauce
- T-Shirts
- Chips & Queso Coupons
- Other Cabo Bob's Items
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!