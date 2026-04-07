Cedar Park High School Football Booster Club

Hosted by

Cedar Park High School Football Booster Club

About this event

CPHS Football Golf Classic

3201 Twin Creeks Club Dr

Twin Creeks, TX 78613, USA

Black Rain Package
$175

• Includes 8 mulligans (2 per player)

• 4 raffle tickets

• Heckle Hole exemption

• 4 Green Zone entries

Lone Wolf Registration
$300

Single-player entry to the Cedar Park Football Golf Classic. Includes breakfast, golf, carts, range balls, fajita buffet lunch, tournament prizes, a CPHS Football polo shirt, and a sponsor goodie bag.

Raffle Ticket Pack
$5

Entry into event raffles featuring a range of prize items. Raffle tickets are sold in packs of five and give attendees another way to support Cedar Park Football while competing for great prizes.


This is not a ticket to participate in the golf tournament, this is Raffle Only.

Mulligan
$20

Add a mulligan to your team package for an extra chance during tournament play. Mulligans are available as a fundraising add-on and help support the Cedar Park High School Football program.


Must be paired with a Team package

Green Zone Entry
$5

Take part in the Green Zone challenge on Hole #9. Entry includes one shot to land on the green, and successful shots earn two free raffle tickets.


Does not require a Golf Team or Individual entry

Title Sponsor Package
$3,000

• Two team entries • Name with Event Title • Logo on

primary signage and marketing • Social media recognition •

Logo on website thru 6/30 • 8 Cedar Park Timberwolf

swag items

Platinum Sponsor Package
$2,000

• One team entry • Name listed as supporting sponsor •

Social media recognition • Logo on website thru 6/30 •

4 Booster Club items

Lunch Sponsor Package
$750

• Recognition during lunch and awards • Signage at food

area • Social media recognition • Logo on website thru 6/30

Beverage Cart Sponsor Package
$500

• Branding on beverage cart throughout event • High

visibility during tournament • Social media recognition

• Logo on website thru 6/30

Closest to the Pin Sponsor Package
$500

• Signage at contest hole • Recognition during awards

• Social media and website recognition 

Hole Sponsor Package (With Exhibition Table)
$250

Exhibit hole with table + interaction opportunity - Sponsor can set up exhibit at hole location for duration of tournament to interact with guests

Hole Sponsor Package
$200

Sponsor Signage at Tee Box

Heckle Hole Sponsor Package
$750

• Exclusive sponsorship of the Heckle Hole experience

• Cedar Park football players create a high-energy tee box

• Music and Nerf guns used during tee shots

• Unique, memorable branding opportunity

• Option for sponsor presence at hole 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!