CPHS Football Golf Classic

About this event
• Includes 8 mulligans (2 per player)
• 4 raffle tickets
• Heckle Hole exemption
• 4 Green Zone entries
Single-player entry to the Cedar Park Football Golf Classic. Includes breakfast, golf, carts, range balls, fajita buffet lunch, tournament prizes, a CPHS Football polo shirt, and a sponsor goodie bag.
Entry into event raffles featuring a range of prize items. Raffle tickets are sold in packs of five and give attendees another way to support Cedar Park Football while competing for great prizes.
This is not a ticket to participate in the golf tournament, this is Raffle Only.
Add a mulligan to your team package for an extra chance during tournament play. Mulligans are available as a fundraising add-on and help support the Cedar Park High School Football program.
Must be paired with a Team package
Take part in the Green Zone challenge on Hole #9. Entry includes one shot to land on the green, and successful shots earn two free raffle tickets.
Does not require a Golf Team or Individual entry
• Two team entries • Name with Event Title • Logo on
primary signage and marketing • Social media recognition •
Logo on website thru 6/30 • 8 Cedar Park Timberwolf
swag items
• One team entry • Name listed as supporting sponsor •
Social media recognition • Logo on website thru 6/30 •
4 Booster Club items
• Recognition during lunch and awards • Signage at food
area • Social media recognition • Logo on website thru 6/30
• Branding on beverage cart throughout event • High
visibility during tournament • Social media recognition
• Logo on website thru 6/30
• Signage at contest hole • Recognition during awards
• Social media and website recognition
Exhibit hole with table + interaction opportunity - Sponsor can set up exhibit at hole location for duration of tournament to interact with guests
Sponsor Signage at Tee Box
• Exclusive sponsorship of the Heckle Hole experience
• Cedar Park football players create a high-energy tee box
• Music and Nerf guns used during tee shots
• Unique, memorable branding opportunity
• Option for sponsor presence at hole
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!