High School Band Boosters

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High School Band Boosters

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CPHS Winter Guard Show Shirts and Merch

Varsity Student Shirt S-3X
$5

Only one $5 Varsity shirt per family.

JV Student Shirt S-3X
$5

Only one JV $5 shirt per family.

Additional Varsity Shirt, S-3X
$20

You can purchase as many additional Varsity shirts as you would like.

Additional JV S-3X
$20

You can purchase as many additional JV shirts as you would like.

CPCG Beanie item
CPCG Beanie
$25

New Era Marled Knit Pom Beanie


This warm fleece-lined beanie with the distinctive New Era flag logo provides exceptional fit and comfort.

  • 100% acrylic knit with 90/10 polyester/wool fleece lining
  • Embroidered New Era flag on left side
  • One-time removable pom
CPCG Scarf item
CPCG Scarf
$22

Sport-Tek Gameday Scarf


Show your team support in the stands or on the sidelines with this soft and cozy scarf.

  • 95/4/1 acrylic/nylon/spandex
  • Double layered for warmth
  • Dimensions: 64" x 8"
CPCG Scarf - Customized item
CPCG Scarf - Customized
$27

CUSTOMIZED

Sport-Tek Gameday Scarf


Show your team support in the stands or on the sidelines with this soft and cozy scarf.

  • 95/4/1 acrylic/nylon/spandex
  • Double layered for warmth
  • Dimensions: 64" x 8"
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee S-XL WHITE item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee S-XL WHITE
$31

WHITE with GREEN

District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. Small-XL

  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck and cuffs
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee in WHITE 2X-3X item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee in WHITE 2X-3X
$33

WHITE with GREEN

District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. 2X-3X

L50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

  • 1x1 rib knit neck and cuffs
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK S-XL item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK S-XL item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK S-XL
$31

BLACK with WHITE

District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. Small-XL

  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck and cuffs
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK 2X-3X item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK 2X-3X item
CPCG Long Sleeved Tee BLACK 2X-3X
$33

BLACK with WHITE

District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. 2X-3X

  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck and cuffs
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie S-XL item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie S-XL item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie S-XL item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie S-XL
$42

Embroidered with CPCG Logo

(Same brand/color as the Quarter Zip). Sizes Small-3XL


Jerzees NuBlend Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

  • 50/50 cotton/poly NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece
  • Single-ply hood with tipped and knotted drawcord
  • Aluminum zipper
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and double-needle waistband
  • Double-needle, overseamed neck, armholes and waistband
  • Front pouch pockets
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie 2X-3X (Copy) item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie 2X-3X (Copy) item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie 2X-3X (Copy) item
CPCG Full Zip Hoodie 2X-3X (Copy)
$44

Embroidered with CPCG Logo

(Same brand/color as the Quarter Zip). Sizes 2X--3XL


Jerzees NuBlend Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

  • 50/50 cotton/poly NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece
  • Single-ply hood with tipped and knotted drawcord
  • Aluminum zipper
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and double-needle waistband
  • Double-needle, overseamed neck, armholes and waistband
  • Front pouch pockets
Moisture Wicking Tee Grey HeatherXS-XL item
Moisture Wicking Tee Grey HeatherXS-XL item
Moisture Wicking Tee Grey HeatherXS-XL
$27

This ultra-comfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color. XS-XL

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • Raglan sleeves
Moisture Wicking Tee - Grey Heather 2X-3X item
Moisture Wicking Tee - Grey Heather 2X-3X item
Moisture Wicking Tee - Grey Heather 2X-3X
$29

This ultra-comfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color. 2X-3X

  • 4.4-ounce, 75/13/12 poly/cotton/rayon jersey with PosiCharge technology
  • Raglan sleeves
Women's Flanel Pants XXS-2XL item
Women's Flanel Pants XXS-2XL
$40

Boxercraft - Women's Flannel Pant4.3 oz., 100% cotton flannel

  • folded waistband
  • twill drawcord
  • machine wash cold; tumble dry low
  • made in Guatemala

Sizing:

XXSmall

Waist:25

Front Rise:10.25

Back Rise: 14.75

Inseam: 26.25


XSmall

W-26

FR-10.75

BR_-5.25

I-28.75


Small

W-28

FR-11.25

BR-15.75

I- 29.25


Medium

W-30

FR-11.75

BR-16.25

I-29.75


Large

W-33

FR-12.25

BR-16.75

I-30.25


XLarge

W-36.5

FR-12.75

BR-17.25

I-30.75


2XLarge

W-38

FR-13.25

BR-17.75

I-31.25


How to Measure

WAIST: Measure at waistband with a relaxed fit.

INSEAM: Inner leg length is measured from the top of the inside leg down to the bottom edge of inside leg.

NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants SMALL-XL item
NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants SMALL-XL item
NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants SMALL-XL
$37

GenderAdult SMALL-XL

Fabric50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece

NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants 2X/3X item
NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants 2X/3X item
NuBlend® Pocketed Open-⁠Bottom Sweatpants 2X/3X
$39

GenderAdult 2X/3X

Fabric50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece

NuBlend® Unisex Quarter Zip S-XL item
NuBlend® Unisex Quarter Zip S-XL
$32

Gender:Unisex S-XL

Fabric:50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece

Sizing

S: W-20, L-27, Center Back Sleeve - 34.5

M:W-22, L-28, Center Back Sleeve - 35.5

L: W-24, L-29, Center Back Sleeve - 36.5

XL:W-26, L-30, Center Back Sleeve - 37.5

NuBlend® Unisex Quarter Zip 2X/3XL item
NuBlend® Unisex Quarter Zip 2X/3XL
$34

Gender:Unisex 2X/3X

Fabric:50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece

Sizing

2XL:W-28, L-31, Center Back Sleeve - 38.5

3XL:W-30, L-32, Center Back Sleeve - 39

District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee-Black Adult and Youth XS-XL item
District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee-Black Adult and Youth XS-XL item
District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee-Black Adult and Youth XS-XL
$22

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:

XS- 32-34

S-35-37

M- 38-40

L- 41-43

XL- 44-46


Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)

XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8

M - Size 10/12

L - Size 14/16

XL Size 18/20

District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee - Black 2X/3XL item
District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee - Black 2X/3XL
$24

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:

2XL-47-49

3XL- 50-53

District Perfect Tri Tee-Grey Frost Adult and Youth XS-XL item
District Perfect Tri Tee-Grey Frost Adult and Youth XS-XL item
District Perfect Tri Tee-Grey Frost Adult and Youth XS-XL
$22

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:

XS- 32-34

S-35-37

M -38-40

L- 41-43

XL- 44-46



Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)

XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8

M - Size 10/12

L - Size 14/16

XL Size 18/20

District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee-Grey Frost Adult 2X/3XL item
District ® Perfect Tri ® Tee-Grey Frost Adult 2X/3XL
$24

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:


2XL-47-49

3XL -50-53

District Perfect Tri T - Heather Forest Green Adult XS-XL item
District Perfect Tri T - Heather Forest Green Adult XS-XL
$22

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:

XS -32-34

S-35-37

M- 38-40

L -41-43

XL- 44-46



NO YOUTH SIZING FOR THIS COLOR

District Perfect Tri T - Heather Forest Greent Adult 2X/3XL item
District Perfect Tri T - Heather Forest Greent Adult 2X/3XL
$24

Product Description

Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Tear-away label
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping

Adult Chest Measurements:

2XL-47-49

3XL -50-53



NO YOUTH SIZING FOR THIS COLOR

Sport-Tek PosiCharge Competitor -Adult/Youth XS-XL item
Sport-Tek PosiCharge Competitor -Adult/Youth XS-XL item
Sport-Tek PosiCharge Competitor -Adult/Youth XS-XL
$22

Color: Forest Green

Product Description

Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Set-in sleeves

Adult Specs - Chest

XS -32-34

S-35-37

M-38-40

L-41-43

XL-44-46


Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)

XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8

M - Size 10/12

L - Size 14/16

XL Size 18/20

Sport-Tek PosiCharge Competitor -Adult 2X/3XL item
Sport-Tek PosiCharge Competitor -Adult 2X/3XL
$24

Color: Forest Green

Product Description

Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Set-in sleeves

Adult Specs - Chest


2XL-47-49

3XL -50-53

Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Black with Grey Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Black with Grey Embroidery
$26

ETA Mid September


Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Black Embroidered with Grey



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex technology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:
SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)

Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Black w/ Grey Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Black w/ Grey Embroidery
$26

ETA Mid September


Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Black Embroidered with Grey



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex techBlacknology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)

Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Grey with Black Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Grey with Black Embroidery
$26

Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Grey Embroidered with Black



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex technology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:
SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)

Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Grey w/ Black Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Grey w/ Black Embroidery
$26

ETA Mid October


Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Grey Embroidered with Black



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex technology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)

Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Green with White Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE SM - Green with White Embroidery
$26


Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Green Embroidered with White



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex technology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:

SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)

Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Green w/ White Embroidery item
Richardson Hat SIZE MD-LG- Green w/ White Embroidery
$26


Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Green Embroidered with White



PRODUCT FEATURES:

  • Laser-perforated panels allow for optimal airflow
  • R-Flex technology stretches for simpler sizing and an ideal fit
  • Stay-Dri sweatband wicks moisture for game-long comfort and an optimal fit

Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)

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