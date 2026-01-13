CPHS Winter Guard Show Shirts and Merch

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Only one $5 Varsity shirt per family.
Only one JV $5 shirt per family.
You can purchase as many additional Varsity shirts as you would like.
You can purchase as many additional JV shirts as you would like.
New Era Marled Knit Pom Beanie
This warm fleece-lined beanie with the distinctive New Era flag logo provides exceptional fit and comfort.
Sport-Tek Gameday Scarf
Show your team support in the stands or on the sidelines with this soft and cozy scarf.
CUSTOMIZED
Sport-Tek Gameday Scarf
Show your team support in the stands or on the sidelines with this soft and cozy scarf.
WHITE with GREEN
District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. Small-XL
WHITE with GREEN
District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. 2X-3X
L50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles
BLACK with WHITE
District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. Small-XL
BLACK with WHITE
District Perfect Tri - The long sleeve version of our perfect tri crew. 2X-3X
Embroidered with CPCG Logo
(Same brand/color as the Quarter Zip). Sizes Small-3XL
Jerzees NuBlend Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
Embroidered with CPCG Logo
(Same brand/color as the Quarter Zip). Sizes 2X--3XL
Jerzees NuBlend Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
This ultra-comfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color. XS-XL
This ultra-comfortable tee combines moisture-wicking performance, unbeatable tri-blend softness and PosiCharge technology to lock in color. 2X-3X
Boxercraft - Women's Flannel Pant4.3 oz., 100% cotton flannel
Sizing:
XXSmall
Waist:25
Front Rise:10.25
Back Rise: 14.75
Inseam: 26.25
XSmall
W-26
FR-10.75
BR_-5.25
I-28.75
Small
W-28
FR-11.25
BR-15.75
I- 29.25
Medium
W-30
FR-11.75
BR-16.25
I-29.75
Large
W-33
FR-12.25
BR-16.75
I-30.25
XLarge
W-36.5
FR-12.75
BR-17.25
I-30.75
2XLarge
W-38
FR-13.25
BR-17.75
I-31.25
WAIST: Measure at waistband with a relaxed fit.
INSEAM: Inner leg length is measured from the top of the inside leg down to the bottom edge of inside leg.
GenderAdult SMALL-XL
Fabric50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece
GenderAdult 2X/3X
Fabric50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece
Gender:Unisex S-XL
Fabric:50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece
Sizing
S: W-20, L-27, Center Back Sleeve - 34.5
M:W-22, L-28, Center Back Sleeve - 35.5
L: W-24, L-29, Center Back Sleeve - 36.5
XL:W-26, L-30, Center Back Sleeve - 37.5
Gender:Unisex 2X/3X
Fabric:50/50 Cotton/ Polyester NuBlend® Pre-shrunk Fleece
Sizing
2XL:W-28, L-31, Center Back Sleeve - 38.5
3XL:W-30, L-32, Center Back Sleeve - 39
Adult Chest Measurements:
XS- 32-34
S-35-37
M- 38-40
L- 41-43
XL- 44-46
Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)
XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8
M - Size 10/12
L - Size 14/16
XL Size 18/20
Three yarns form a perfect easygoing look.
Adult Chest Measurements:
2XL-47-49
3XL- 50-53
Adult Chest Measurements:
XS- 32-34
S-35-37
M -38-40
L- 41-43
XL- 44-46
Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)
XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8
M - Size 10/12
L - Size 14/16
XL Size 18/20
Adult Chest Measurements:
2XL-47-49
3XL -50-53
Adult Chest Measurements:
XS -32-34
S-35-37
M- 38-40
L -41-43
XL- 44-46
NO YOUTH SIZING FOR THIS COLOR
Adult Chest Measurements:
2XL-47-49
3XL -50-53
NO YOUTH SIZING FOR THIS COLOR
Color: Forest Green
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading.
Adult Specs - Chest
XS -32-34
S-35-37
M-38-40
L-41-43
XL-44-46
Youth Sizes XS-XL(same price)
XS - Size 4S - Size 6/8
M - Size 10/12
L - Size 14/16
XL Size 18/20
Color: Forest Green
Lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, value-priced tees feature PosiCharge technology to lock in color and prevent logos from fading.
Adult Specs - Chest
2XL-47-49
3XL -50-53
ETA Mid September
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Black Embroidered with Grey
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)
ETA Mid September
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Black Embroidered with Grey
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Grey Embroidered with Black
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)
ETA Mid October
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Grey Embroidered with Black
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Green Embroidered with White
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
SM (6 1/2 - 7 1/8)
Richardson Laser Perf R Flex Snapback Hat - Adjustable, Green Embroidered with White
PRODUCT FEATURES:
Size:
MD-LG (7 1/8 - 7 3/4)
$
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