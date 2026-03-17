CPI Partnerships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
You can Choose any amount to Partner with us monthly!
Renews monthly
Your monthly $100 Partnership Donation gives you access to our monthly group Zoom Call for encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.
Renews monthly
Your monthly $250 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to our monthly Group Zoom Call for Encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.
Renews monthly
Your monthly $500 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to a monthly One-on-One Zoom Call for Encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.
Renews monthly
Your monthly $500 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to a monthly One-on-One Mentorship Zoom Call, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!