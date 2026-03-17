Church Planting Institute INC

Offered by

Church Planting Institute INC

About the memberships

CPI Partnerships

Partnership Any Amount
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

You can Choose any amount to Partner with us monthly!

Silver Partnership $100
$100

Renews monthly

Your monthly $100 Partnership Donation gives you access to our monthly group Zoom Call for encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.

Gold Partnership $250
$250

Renews monthly

Your monthly $250 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to our monthly Group Zoom Call for Encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.

Platinum Partnership $500
$500

Renews monthly

Your monthly $500 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to a monthly One-on-One Zoom Call for Encouragement, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.

CPI Club Partnership $1000
$1,000

Renews monthly

Your monthly $500 Partnership Donation gives you free access to all our online Training Platform, as well as access to a monthly One-on-One Mentorship Zoom Call, and enables us to continue to develop Translations, and Provide Training to new Church Planters.

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