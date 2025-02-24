CPIF Paint Pawty

In-person event on April 26 at the Kearney Old Firehouse from 10:30am - 1pm.
Includes custom paint-by-number kit with canvas and instructions, frame, brushes, paint, brunch spread and non-alcoholic drinks.
Virtual Paint Pawty
$50
Want to join in on the fun but can't make the in-person event? Join us virtually! You'll still receive a custom paint-by-number, instructions, frame, brushes, and paint! Kits will be mailed directly to you ahead of April 26.
