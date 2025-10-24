Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Detachment's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Introducing the improved uniform polo shirt for the Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Detachment.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Introducing the improved uniform polo shirt for the Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Detachment.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.
Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.
*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!