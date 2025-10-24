Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Detachment's Shop

Represent the Cpl. Reynolds Detachment in style with our embroidered polos. Polos may be worn to any function not requiring the red polo shirt, or just out to show your support.





Made of moisture wicking, breathable material, members will look sharp while keeping comfortable. Detachment logo embroidered.





*Please note that these shirts are an athletic cut. If you prefer a looser fit, please select a size up from what you would usually order.