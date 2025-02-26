CPMS Theatre Booster Store

Long sleeved black performance stretch shirt for tech crew features Tech black on black design. Select an available size below.
Long sleeved black performance stretch shirt for tech crew features Tech black on black design. Select an available size below.
Mystery Shirt - Blind Bag
$5
Over the years we have had many amazing show and productions. Now you have a chance to grab a mystery bag and score some vintage CMPS Theatre swag. $5 gets you a blind bag (*you pick the size). What's inside? Gotta open it to find out!
*limited sizes available. We will re-confirm size availability after purchase.
Over the years we have had many amazing show and productions. Now you have a chance to grab a mystery bag and score some vintage CMPS Theatre swag. $5 gets you a blind bag (*you pick the size). What's inside? Gotta open it to find out!
*limited sizes available. We will re-confirm size availability after purchase.
Personalized 32 oz Cedar Park Water Bottle (Black or Red)
$28
Grab a personalized CP 32 oz. Water bottle that will carry your student from middle to high school.
Just like our Stanleys and Yeti's this bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps the drinks extra cool all day long. The screw on lid features an easy flip top, soft rubber finger hold, raised ridges for easy opening and closing, and a rigid & removable straw for easy cleaning.
Cleaning Instructions: Not recommended for dishwashers, hand wash only.
Personalization: student name will be collected on checkout page.
Grab a personalized CP 32 oz. Water bottle that will carry your student from middle to high school.
Just like our Stanleys and Yeti's this bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps the drinks extra cool all day long. The screw on lid features an easy flip top, soft rubber finger hold, raised ridges for easy opening and closing, and a rigid & removable straw for easy cleaning.
Cleaning Instructions: Not recommended for dishwashers, hand wash only.
Personalization: student name will be collected on checkout page.
Theatre Mom T-Shirt
$22
Our modern Theatre Mom Bella + Canvas jersey t-shirt is perfect for the Mom who loves the theatrical arts and support their kids on stage. Whether you are backstage or back row in the theatre, let your love shine!
A great addition to a theatre mom's wardrobe, especially during plays, recitals, and theatre meetings.
Product features
- Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
- Retail fit for casual and semi-formal settings
- Ribbed knit collar with seam for shape retention
- Shoulder tape for stability
- DTF print on front and inner neck labels for comfort
Our modern Theatre Mom Bella + Canvas jersey t-shirt is perfect for the Mom who loves the theatrical arts and support their kids on stage. Whether you are backstage or back row in the theatre, let your love shine!
A great addition to a theatre mom's wardrobe, especially during plays, recitals, and theatre meetings.
Product features
- Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
- Retail fit for casual and semi-formal settings
- Ribbed knit collar with seam for shape retention
- Shoulder tape for stability
- DTF print on front and inner neck labels for comfort
Theatre Dad T-Shirt
$22
Our modern Theatre Dad Bella + Canvas jersey t-shirt is perfect for the Dad who loves the theatrical arts and support their kids on stage. Whether you are backstage or back row in the theatre, let your love shine!
A great addition to a theatre Dad's wardrobe, especially during plays, recitals, and theatre meetings.
Our modern Theatre Dad Bella + Canvas jersey t-shirt is perfect for the Dad who loves the theatrical arts and support their kids on stage. Whether you are backstage or back row in the theatre, let your love shine!
A great addition to a theatre Dad's wardrobe, especially during plays, recitals, and theatre meetings.