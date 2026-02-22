Clifton Park Nursery School

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Clifton Park Nursery School

About this event

Sales closed

CPNS Spring Auction 2026

924 Main St

Clifton Park, NY 12065, USA

Add a donation for Clifton Park Nursery School

$

Adult Ticket
$40

Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin

Child Ticket Age 5-10 (Full Buffet)
$25

Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin

Child Ticket Under 5 (Full Buffet)
$20

Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin

Child Ticket Under 10 (Chicken Tender Meal)
$15

Chicken tenders and fries meal. No buffet.

Adult Golf Scramble & Auction
$85

Golf and full buffet dinner.


Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin

Child Golf Scramble & Auction (Full Buffet)
$65

Golf and a full buffet dinner.


Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin

Child Golf Scramble & Auction (Chicken Tender Meal)
$55

Golf with a kids chicken tenders and fries meal. No buffet.

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