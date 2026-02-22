CPNS Spring Auction 2026

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About this event
$
Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin
Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin
Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin
Chicken tenders and fries meal. No buffet.
Golf and full buffet dinner.
Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin
Golf and a full buffet dinner.
Buffet includes salad, corn, rolls, Mac and cheese, chicken parm, roasted potatoes, roast top sirloin
Golf with a kids chicken tenders and fries meal. No buffet.
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