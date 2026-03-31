CPNS Summer Camp 2026

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About this shop
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.
Siblings are welcome to attend! Ages 18 months through 2nd grade are welcome. If the child is under 2 years old, an adult will need to stay with that child.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!