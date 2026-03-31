Clifton Park Nursery School

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Clifton Park Nursery School

About this shop

CPNS Summer Camp 2026

June 22-24 Sensory Garden
$75
9:30-11:30am
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June 22-24 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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June 29-July 1 Nature Magic
$75
9:30-11:30am
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June 29-July 1 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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July 6-8 Garden Explorers
$75
9:30-11:30am
1
July 6-8 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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July 13-15 Garden Science
$75
9:30-11:30am
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July 13-15 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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July 20-22 Outdoor Artist
$75
9:30-11:30am
1
July 20-22 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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July 27-29 Bugs & Blooms
$75
9:30-11:30am
1
July 27-29 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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August 3-5 Rainbow Garden
$75
9:30-11:30am
1
August 3-5 PARENT HELPER DISCOUNT
$38

Discounted cost for child of parent helper, seeking 1 volunteer helper for the 3 days of camp.

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Sibling Week of Camp
$65

Siblings are welcome to attend! Ages 18 months through 2nd grade are welcome. If the child is under 2 years old, an adult will need to stay with that child.

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