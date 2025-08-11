CPNW Connecting Hearts Silent Auction

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Jack Nicklaus & Tiger Woods Limited Edition Masters Flag
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This Gift Certificate represents a fully guided family portrait session in our studio and 14" portrait art piece
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Luxury Mexico Resort 5 Night Stay in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco or Acapulco for (2)
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Notes of Nashville, Concert at Analog, Dinner, 2 Night Stay at Hutton Hotel for (2)
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Charleston Culinary Experience with Historic Carriage Tour and 2-Night Stay for (2)
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Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 8x10 Concert Photo Display
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Country Music Superstars Acoustic Guitar
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Garth Brooks Gold Record Album Display
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Michael Jordan 8x10 Photo Display
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Marvel Characters 11x14 Animation
Starting bid
Win an exclusive opportunity to sip wine with at least 4 of your friends and shop until your drop. You will enjoy a fabulous shopping experience at the Abbey Glass flagship store in Buckhead Atlanta. The winner will receive a $200 credit towards their purchase.
Starting bid
Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Limited Edition Autographed GOLD Football with Inscriptions
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