Christian Professionals Network Worldwide Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Christian Professionals Network Worldwide Foundation Inc

About this event

CPNW Connecting Hearts Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3344 Peachtree Rd NE #2600, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

Limited Edition Masters Flag item
Limited Edition Masters Flag
$1,675

Starting bid

Jack Nicklaus & Tiger Woods Limited Edition Masters Flag

Fine Art Portrait Studio item
Fine Art Portrait Studio
$750

Starting bid

This Gift Certificate represents a fully guided family portrait session in our studio and 14" portrait art piece 

Mexico Dreams item
Mexico Dreams
$1,350

Starting bid

Luxury Mexico Resort 5 Night Stay in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco or Acapulco for (2)

Notes of Nashville item
Notes of Nashville
$1,900

Starting bid

Notes of Nashville, Concert at Analog, Dinner, 2 Night Stay at Hutton Hotel for (2)

Charleston Charm item
Charleston Charm
$2,750

Starting bid

Charleston Culinary Experience with Historic Carriage Tour and 2-Night Stay for (2)

Beyonce Tour Photo item
Beyonce Tour Photo
$575

Starting bid

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 8x10 Concert Photo Display

Country Music Guitar item
Country Music Guitar
$3,350

Starting bid

Country Music Superstars Acoustic Guitar

Garth Brooks Gold Album item
Garth Brooks Gold Album
$800

Starting bid

Garth Brooks Gold Record Album Display

Michael Jordan Photo item
Michael Jordan Photo
$750

Starting bid

Michael Jordan 8x10 Photo Display

Stan Lee Marvel Characters Artwork item
Stan Lee Marvel Characters Artwork
$575

Starting bid

Marvel Characters 11x14 Animation

Shopping Experience Cards item
Shopping Experience Cards
$125

Starting bid

Win an exclusive opportunity to sip wine with at least 4 of your friends and shop until your drop. You will enjoy a fabulous shopping experience at the Abbey Glass flagship store in Buckhead Atlanta. The winner will receive a $200 credit towards their purchase.

Autographed football with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes item
Autographed football with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
$1,850

Starting bid

Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Limited Edition Autographed GOLD Football with Inscriptions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!