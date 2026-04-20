CPPO Rocky Mountain Getaway

About this event
This deposit is required.
Price is Per Person. This option is for a bed in a cabin at Rocky Mountain Village.
Price is Per Person. Additional $20 per day for electrical hook-up. No other hook-ups available.
Price is per day. Please select quantity of days needed. (EX: 3 days of hook-ups means 3 tickets)
Price is Per Person. This option is for camp attendees who have arranged their own lodging options.
Price is Per Person. Transportation from Denver International Airport.
RMV Camp Shuttle will be arranged for the afternoon or Friday Aug 7th and returning before noon on the Tuesday the 11th
Price is Per Person. Caregivers/spouses/adult family members are encouraged to attend all educational sessions and activities with the polio survivor they are assisting. Also, sessions are available just for caregivers to provide them with education, training, and support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!