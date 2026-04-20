Easter Seals Colorado

Hosted by

Easter Seals Colorado

About this event

CPPO Rocky Mountain Getaway

2644 Alvarado Rd

Empire, CO 80438, USA

Deposit
$225

This deposit is required.

On Campus Housing
$450

Price is Per Person. This option is for a bed in a cabin at Rocky Mountain Village.

RV On-Site
$300

Price is Per Person. Additional $20 per day for electrical hook-up. No other hook-ups available.

RV Electrical Hook-Up
$20

Price is per day. Please select quantity of days needed. (EX: 3 days of hook-ups means 3 tickets)

Day Camper with Off-Site Lodging
$300

Price is Per Person. This option is for camp attendees who have arranged their own lodging options.

Airport Shuttle
$130

Price is Per Person. Transportation from Denver International Airport.

RMV Camp Shuttle will be arranged for the afternoon or Friday Aug 7th and returning before noon on the Tuesday the 11th

CAREGIVER/SPOUSE/ADULT FAMILY MEMBER INFORMATION
$400

Price is Per Person. Caregivers/spouses/adult family members are encouraged to attend all educational sessions and activities with the polio survivor they are assisting. Also, sessions are available just for caregivers to provide them with education, training, and support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!