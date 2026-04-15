CPR 2026 Spring Benefit: JOYRIDE

ADOPT A CHAIR



As a special addition to your evening of JOYRIDE, you can Adopt a Chair at CPR with an additional tax-deductible donation of $100. To commemorate your support, we’ll affix a plaque on your chair naming you as its benefactor, or dedicated to a loved one, friend, pet, place, or JOYRIDE of your choosing.



You can Adopt a Chair at checkout via Zeffy. You can complete this order form to confirm your dedication or email Jaclyn Biskup at [email protected] with the details.



Orders placed by June 1 will have their plaques affixed by the Spring Benefit, so that you may recline and revel in your honorable passenger seat as we cruise the night away. While not required, we hope that you will continue to sustain your chair with a meaningful donation in subsequent years.



