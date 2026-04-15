CPR 2026 Spring Benefit: JOYRIDE

About this event
5 Raffle tickets for $100 and a tote bag. Anyone can enter (even if you are not attending!), and you can enter as many times as you wish! The drawing will take place live at CPR’s Spring Benefit on June 16, and tickets will be drawn at random. Purchase 4 or more raffle tickets, and receive a limited-edition CPR tote bag! (Pick up at CPR)
Raffle tickets are $25 a piece. Anyone can enter (even if you are not attending!), and you can enter as many times as you wish! The drawing will take place live at CPR’s Spring Benefit on June 16, and tickets will be drawn at random.
ADOPT A CHAIR
As a special addition to your evening of JOYRIDE, you can Adopt a Chair at CPR with an additional tax-deductible donation of $100. To commemorate your support, we’ll affix a plaque on your chair naming you as its benefactor, or dedicated to a loved one, friend, pet, place, or JOYRIDE of your choosing.
You can Adopt a Chair at checkout via Zeffy. You can complete this order form to confirm your dedication or email Jaclyn Biskup at [email protected] with the details.
Orders placed by June 1 will have their plaques affixed by the Spring Benefit, so that you may recline and revel in your honorable passenger seat as we cruise the night away. While not required, we hope that you will continue to sustain your chair with a meaningful donation in subsequent years.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!