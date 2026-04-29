CRA Funding Intensive: How To Access Bank Capital For Community Impact

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About this event
LIVE CRA Funding Intensive
Digital participant workbook
CRA Funding Readiness Checklist
$35K Ask Framework
Bank Outreach Script
Resource Packet
Includes everything in General Admission plus:
Seminar recording
Proposal outline template
Bank prospect tracker
Follow-up email templates
Bonus "Bank Meeting Preparation Toolkit"
Includes everything above plus:
90 minute group implementation session
Funding Strategy Review
Live Q & A intensive
CRA opportunity mapping exercise
Priority access to follow-up support
This is only for banks, lending institutions, lending organizations, grantmaking organizations. You must contribute to this event in order to receive free participation, donations, funding opportunities, share with your email database for paid registrations. Thank you for connecting to become a partner.
All referrals will be sent back to you so that you can continue to mentor and coach them.
Also, you should create a one on one session for you and your organization. You should not take the workshop with others. That is my suggestion. The business you will generate from CRA Funding Intensive will be endless.
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