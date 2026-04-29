The Power of Help Incorporated

Hosted by

The Power of Help Incorporated

About this event

CRA Funding Intensive: How To Access Bank Capital For Community Impact

Tier 1 - General Admission
$197

LIVE CRA Funding Intensive

Digital participant workbook

CRA Funding Readiness Checklist

$35K Ask Framework

Bank Outreach Script

Resource Packet

Tier 2 - Professional Pass
$297

Includes everything in General Admission plus:

Seminar recording

Proposal outline template

Bank prospect tracker

Follow-up email templates

Bonus "Bank Meeting Preparation Toolkit"

Tier 3 - VIP Funding Intensive
$597

Includes everything above plus:


90 minute group implementation session

Funding Strategy Review

Live Q & A intensive

CRA opportunity mapping exercise

Priority access to follow-up support

Partner Registration
$27

This is only for banks, lending institutions, lending organizations, grantmaking organizations. You must contribute to this event in order to receive free participation, donations, funding opportunities, share with your email database for paid registrations. Thank you for connecting to become a partner.


All referrals will be sent back to you so that you can continue to mentor and coach them.


Also, you should create a one on one session for you and your organization. You should not take the workshop with others. That is my suggestion. The business you will generate from CRA Funding Intensive will be endless.

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