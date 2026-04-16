Crab Feast 2026

President’s Table — By Invitation Only. This seating tier is reserved exclusively for designated guests who have been personally directed to purchase at this level. If you did not receive specific instructions to select this category, please choose Reserved or General Admission seating. Tickets purchased at the President’s Table without prior authorization are subject to transfer to General Admission.





Enjoy a full open bar, two delicious buffet experiences, and an abundance of freshly prepared crabs, all set in an atmosphere of lively fellowship, music, and community spirit. Support Black-owned businesses, and take part in our 50/50 and raffle giveaways for a chance to win. Join us for a celebration with purpose as we crack crabs claws for a cause.





Tickets are non-refundable.