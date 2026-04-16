Southern Prince George's County Community Charities

Hosted by

Southern Prince George's County Community Charities

About this event

Crab Feast 2026

7400 Greenway Center Dr

Greenbelt, MD 20770, USA

President's Table
$110

President’s Table — By Invitation Only. This seating tier is reserved exclusively for designated guests who have been personally directed to purchase at this level. If you did not receive specific instructions to select this category, please choose Reserved or General Admission seating. Tickets purchased at the President’s Table without prior authorization are subject to transfer to General Admission.


Enjoy a full open bar, two delicious buffet experiences, and an abundance of freshly prepared crabs, all set in an atmosphere of lively fellowship, music, and community spirit. Support Black-owned businesses, and take part in our 50/50 and raffle giveaways for a chance to win. Join us for a celebration with purpose as we crack crabs claws for a cause.


Tickets are non-refundable.

Reserved Table
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy a full open bar, two delicious buffet experiences, and an abundance of freshly prepared crabs, all set in an atmosphere of lively fellowship, music, and community spirit. Support Black-owned businesses, and take part in our 50/50 and raffle giveaways for a chance to win. Join us for a celebration with purpose as we crack crabs claws for a cause.


Group seating is reserved for tables of 10 only when purchased using this option.


Tickets are non-refundable.

General Admission
$110

Enjoy a full open bar, two delicious buffet experiences, and an abundance of freshly prepared crabs, all set in an atmosphere of lively fellowship, music, and community spirit. Support Black-owned businesses, and take part in our 50/50 and raffle giveaways for a chance to win. Join us for a celebration with purpose as we crack crabs claws for a cause.


General Admission tickets are not transferrable to Table of 10 purchases.


Tickets are non-refundable.

Add a donation for Southern Prince George's County Community Charities

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