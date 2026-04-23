Crab Feast at the Beach 5.0

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Discounted, limited-time pricing as a reward for early commitment and advanced purchase. Hurry! Early Birds tend to sell out fast!
Premium Location; Discounted, limited-time pricing as a reward for early commitment and advanced purchase. Hurry! Early Birds tend to sell out fast!
Only one available. Receive exclusive title sponsor recognition as the premier supporter of the event. Your business will be promoted as “Crab Feast at the Beach presented by Your Company.” Benefits include premier logo placement on all marketing materials, top placement on the website and ticket promotions, a VIP reserved table for eight guests, eight (8) complimentary event tickets, recognition from the DJ/emcee throughout the event, featured placement on the photo backdrop/step-and-repeat wall, the opportunity to provide branded giveaways, and a dedicated spotlight on social media.
Limited to three sponsors. Includes four (4) complimentary tickets, prominent logo placement on event signage, logo placement on the photo backdrop, rotating recognition during the event, recognition during program announcements, and social media recognition.
Includes two (2) complimentary tickets, business name recognition in the event program, social media recognition, and onsite signage listing.
Includes name listing in the event program and social media recognition.
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