Hosted by

Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this event

Crab Feast at the Beach 5.0

4857 Baxter Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$75
Available until Jul 1

Discounted, limited-time pricing as a reward for early commitment and advanced purchase. Hurry! Early Birds tend to sell out fast!

Early Bird Private Table (Seating: 8)
$550
Available until Jul 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium Location; Discounted, limited-time pricing as a reward for early commitment and advanced purchase. Hurry! Early Birds tend to sell out fast!

Event Advertising Package - Presenting Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Only one available. Receive exclusive title sponsor recognition as the premier supporter of the event. Your business will be promoted as “Crab Feast at the Beach presented by Your Company.” Benefits include premier logo placement on all marketing materials, top placement on the website and ticket promotions, a VIP reserved table for eight guests, eight (8) complimentary event tickets, recognition from the DJ/emcee throughout the event, featured placement on the photo backdrop/step-and-repeat wall, the opportunity to provide branded giveaways, and a dedicated spotlight on social media.

Event Advertising Package - Platinum Level
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Limited to three sponsors. Includes four (4) complimentary tickets, prominent logo placement on event signage, logo placement on the photo backdrop, rotating recognition during the event, recognition during program announcements, and social media recognition.

Event Advertising Package - Silver Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two (2) complimentary tickets, business name recognition in the event program, social media recognition, and onsite signage listing.

Event Advertising Package - Bronze Level
$250

Includes name listing in the event program and social media recognition.

Add a donation for Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

$

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