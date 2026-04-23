Crab Feast at the Beach 5.0

Only one available. Receive exclusive title sponsor recognition as the premier supporter of the event. Your business will be promoted as “Crab Feast at the Beach presented by Your Company.” Benefits include premier logo placement on all marketing materials, top placement on the website and ticket promotions, a VIP reserved table for eight guests, eight (8) complimentary event tickets, recognition from the DJ/emcee throughout the event, featured placement on the photo backdrop/step-and-repeat wall, the opportunity to provide branded giveaways, and a dedicated spotlight on social media.