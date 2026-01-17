Saint Leo the Great School

Hosted by

Saint Leo the Great School

About this event

Crab Feed Fundraiser 2026

176 Ridgeway Ave

Oakland, CA 94611, USA

Crab Dinner - In-Person
$85

All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread.

Crab Dinner - In-Person + $25 Donation
$105

All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread plus a small donation to those in need of tuition assistance.

Crab Dinner Take-Out Meal
$85

2lbs of fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread to go. Must be pre-ordered. No refunds for failure to pick up.

Crab Dinner Take-Out Meal + $25 Donation
$105

2lbs of fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread to go. Must be pre-ordered. No refunds for failure to pick up.

Table of 10 at the Crab Feed
$800

Table of 10 at the Crab Feed in your name. All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread

Bottle of Water
$1

Pre-Purchase bottles of water.

Soft Drink
$2

Pre-purchase soft drinks for the event.

Wine by the glass
$5

Pre-purchase glasses of wine for the event.

Beer
$3

Pre-purchase beer for the event.

Margarita
$10

Pre-purchase 19 oz Margarita.

Wine by the Bottle
$20

Pre-purchase bottles of wine.

$50 Donation
$50

Add a $50 donation to your order.

100
$100

Add a 100 donation to your order.

$250 Donation
$250

Add a $250 donation to your order.

$500 Donation
$500

Add a $500 donation to your order.

Name Your Own Donation
Pay what you can

Add a donation in whatever amount you want to your order.

Add a donation for Saint Leo the Great School

$

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