Crab Feed Fundraiser 2026

About this event
All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread.
All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread plus a small donation to those in need of tuition assistance.
2lbs of fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread to go. Must be pre-ordered. No refunds for failure to pick up.
2lbs of fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread to go. Must be pre-ordered. No refunds for failure to pick up.
Table of 10 at the Crab Feed in your name. All you can eat fresh, warm, seasoned crab, garlic pasta, salad, and sourdough bread
Pre-Purchase bottles of water.
Pre-purchase soft drinks for the event.
Pre-purchase glasses of wine for the event.
Pre-purchase beer for the event.
Pre-purchase 19 oz Margarita.
Pre-purchase bottles of wine.
Add a $50 donation to your order.
Add a 100 donation to your order.
Add a $250 donation to your order.
Add a $500 donation to your order.
Add a donation in whatever amount you want to your order.
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