Crackin' Crab for Kids', January 30, 2027

About this event
• Exclusive naming rights (“2027 BBBSNS Crab Feed, presented by …”)
• Largest logo on signage, banners, tickets, flyers, posters, marketing
• Logo + link on event website & 4+ social posts
• Premium VIP table for 8 with dedicated server
• Recognition from stage throughout event
• Opportunity to provide welcome remarks or video
• Branded item on guest tables
• Thank-you plaque & post-event recognition
• Large logo on signage, banners
• Logo + link on website & 3 social posts
• Reserved table for 8 with premium placement
• Recognition from stage
• Opportunity for promotional materials at check-in/raffle
• Post-event recognition
• Medium logo on signage, banners
• Logo + tag on website & 2 social posts
• Reserved half-table (4–6 seats)
• Recognition from stage
• Opportunity to provide branded raffle or guest items
• Website listing for 6 months
• Small logo on signage, banners
• 1 social media post
• 2 tickets with reserved seating
• Recognition from stage
• Website listing with logo
• Name on signage
• Group thank-you post on social media
• Recognition from stage once
• 1 event ticket
• Recognition for sponsoring a specific element (Dessert, Wine, Raffle, Décor, Photo Booth, etc.)
• Signage at sponsored station
• Logo/name & social thank-you post
• 1–2 event tickets depending on value
Grants entry to the event with access. Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.
Grants entry with access. Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.
Two bottles of wine, crab cracking volunteer. (8 individuals per table). Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.
$
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