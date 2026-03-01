Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

About this event

Crackin' Crab for Kids', January 30, 2027

100 Placerville Dr

Placerville, CA 95667, USA

Presenting / Title Sponsor
$10,000

• Exclusive naming rights (“2027 BBBSNS Crab Feed, presented by …”)

• Largest logo on signage, banners, tickets, flyers, posters, marketing

• Logo + link on event website & 4+ social posts

• Premium VIP table for 8 with dedicated server

• Recognition from stage throughout event

• Opportunity to provide welcome remarks or video

• Branded item on guest tables

• Thank-you plaque & post-event recognition


Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• Large logo on signage, banners

• Logo + link on website & 3 social posts

• Reserved table for 8 with premium placement

• Recognition from stage

• Opportunity for promotional materials at check-in/raffle

• Post-event recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Medium logo on signage, banners

• Logo + tag on website & 2 social posts

• Reserved half-table (4–6 seats)

• Recognition from stage

• Opportunity to provide branded raffle or guest items

• Website listing for 6 months

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• Small logo on signage, banners

• 1 social media post

• 2 tickets with reserved seating

• Recognition from stage

• Website listing with logo

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Name on signage

• Group thank-you post on social media

• Recognition from stage once

• 1 event ticket

In-Kind / Specialty Sponsor
Free

• Recognition for sponsoring a specific element (Dessert, Wine, Raffle, Décor, Photo Booth, etc.)

• Signage at sponsored station

• Logo/name & social thank-you post

• 1–2 event tickets depending on value


General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event with access. Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.

Couple
$190

Grants entry with access. Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.

The elegant touch: Table
$1,000

Two bottles of wine, crab cracking volunteer. (8 individuals per table). Crab feed feast, live music by classic R&B band, raffle, silent auction, dessert auction.

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