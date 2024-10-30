Posters 4 Progress Shop

The art on these cotton tote bags was drawn and screen-printed by artist Ariandy Luna live at Posters 4 Progress.
And now, one of these limited edition totes can be yours!
100% of each sale is donated to our Palestinian Children's Fund campaign to sponsor children orphaned by the genocide in Gaza. Totes begin at $25 but we strongly encourage people to donate more if they are able. Simply add your additional donation amount using the field provided.
Dimensions and Materials:
6 oz. 100% Cotton
15" W x 16" H with 20" Handles
If you would prefer to donate directly to our PCRF campaign you can use this link:
https://pcrf1.app.neoncrm.com/pp
The art on these cotton tote bags was drawn and screen-printed by artist Ariandy Luna live at Posters 4 Progress.
And now, one of these limited edition totes can be yours!
100% of each sale is donated to our Palestinian Children's Fund campaign to sponsor children orphaned by the genocide in Gaza. Totes begin at $25 but we strongly encourage people to donate more if they are able. Simply add your additional donation amount using the field provided.
Dimensions and Materials:
6 oz. 100% Cotton
15" W x 16" H with 20" Handles
If you would prefer to donate directly to our PCRF campaign you can use this link:
https://pcrf1.app.neoncrm.com/pp
0
Add a donation for CRADL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!