Posters 4 Progress Shop

The art on these cotton tote bags was drawn and screen-printed by artist Ariandy Luna live at Posters 4 Progress. And now, one of these limited edition totes can be yours! 100% of each sale is donated to our Palestinian Children's Fund campaign to sponsor children orphaned by the genocide in Gaza. Totes begin at $25 but we strongly encourage people to donate more if they are able. Simply add your additional donation amount using the field provided. Dimensions and Materials: 6 oz. 100% Cotton 15" W x 16" H with 20" Handles If you would prefer to donate directly to our PCRF campaign you can use this link: https://pcrf1.app.neoncrm.com/pp

The art on these cotton tote bags was drawn and screen-printed by artist Ariandy Luna live at Posters 4 Progress. And now, one of these limited edition totes can be yours! 100% of each sale is donated to our Palestinian Children's Fund campaign to sponsor children orphaned by the genocide in Gaza. Totes begin at $25 but we strongly encourage people to donate more if they are able. Simply add your additional donation amount using the field provided. Dimensions and Materials: 6 oz. 100% Cotton 15" W x 16" H with 20" Handles If you would prefer to donate directly to our PCRF campaign you can use this link: https://pcrf1.app.neoncrm.com/pp

More details...