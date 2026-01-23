Parent’s Corner Inc

Hosted by

Parent’s Corner Inc

About this event

Craft & Crafts Parents Night Out with On-Site Childcare!

Bear Hands Brewing 75 Main Street Suite 1

Putnam, CT 06260, USA

Adult
$5

Food and drinks are available for purchase separately so you can enjoy exactly what you like!

Child Age 2+ (Downstairs Craft Class & Food & Fun!)
$20

Children must be 2+ If not potty trained our staff will come upstairs to find a parent to change them when need be. Please bring a clearly labeled bag with extra diapers, wipes etc.

Kids’ Craft Class (Downstairs)

Includes supervised crafts, games, kid‑friendly food and drinks—fun and creativity while parents relax upstairs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!