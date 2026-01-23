Craft & Crafts Parents Night Out with On-Site Childcare!

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About this event
Putnam, CT 06260, USA
Food and drinks are available for purchase separately so you can enjoy exactly what you like!
Children must be 2+ If not potty trained our staff will come upstairs to find a parent to change them when need be. Please bring a clearly labeled bag with extra diapers, wipes etc.
Kids’ Craft Class (Downstairs)
Includes supervised crafts, games, kid‑friendly food and drinks—fun and creativity while parents relax upstairs!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!