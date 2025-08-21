Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

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Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

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Craft Crew Credits

7561 Center Ave ste 14

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

1 session
$5

Join us for a single Craft Crew session. Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight


(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)

5 sessions
$20

5 sessions (save $5)


Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight


(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)

13 sessions
$20

13 sessions (save $15)


Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight


(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)

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