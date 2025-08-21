Craft Crew Credits

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Join us for a single Craft Crew session. Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight
(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)
5 sessions (save $5)
Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight
(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)
13 sessions (save $15)
Check our calendar for open dates—generally the 3rd Saturday of each month + a weeknight
(Note: This is our 2025 intro rate)
$
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