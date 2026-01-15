Ladies Of Lee

Hosted by

Ladies Of Lee

About this event

Craft Fair 2026

335 Fairground Rd

Pennington Gap, VA 24277, USA

Crafter/MLM/Demonstrators
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. All sales are final and non-refundable.

Food Vendor *Deposit Only* Due May 1, 2026
$20

You must pay for both a deposit and a regular food vendor ticket (see below) by May 15, 2026.


This $20 non-refundable deposit will hold your space and must be paid by May 1, 2026.

Food Vendor (remaining balance Paid by May 15, 2026)
$30

You must pay the Food Vendor Deposit as well as this ticket. You can enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

If you should cancel, for any reason, your $20.00 payment is non-refundable.

Local Business Promotion (Shared tent space with others)
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

All sales are final and non-refundable.

Add a donation for Ladies Of Lee

$

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