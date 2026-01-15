Craft Fair 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. All sales are final and non-refundable.
You must pay for both a deposit and a regular food vendor ticket (see below) by May 15, 2026.
This $20 non-refundable deposit will hold your space and must be paid by May 1, 2026.
You must pay the Food Vendor Deposit as well as this ticket. You can enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
If you should cancel, for any reason, your $20.00 payment is non-refundable.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
All sales are final and non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!