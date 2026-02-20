United Methodist Church of Brook Park

Hosted by

United Methodist Church of Brook Park

About this event

Craft Fair Fees

6220 Smith Rd

Cleveland, OH 44142, USA

Outdoor Spaces
$10

Outdoor spaces are generally a 10x10 space

You would provide your own tables, chairs and any canopies you would like. At this time electric is not available outside.

May/August Indoor 6ft
$30

Indoor spaces will be for either May 30th or August 22nd event. We provide the table and chairs for your space.

May/August Indoor 8ft
$40

Indoor spaces will be for either May 30th or August 22nd event. We provide the table and chairs for your space.

December Event
$60

December's show is held at:

UAW Local 1250

17250 Hummel Rd.,

Brook Park, OH 44142

All tables and chairs are provided and will be 8ft tables

Add a donation for United Methodist Church of Brook Park

$

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