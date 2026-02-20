Craft Fair Fees

About this event
Outdoor spaces are generally a 10x10 space
You would provide your own tables, chairs and any canopies you would like. At this time electric is not available outside.
Indoor spaces will be for either May 30th or August 22nd event. We provide the table and chairs for your space.
Indoor spaces will be for either May 30th or August 22nd event. We provide the table and chairs for your space.
December's show is held at:
UAW Local 1250
17250 Hummel Rd.,
Brook Park, OH 44142
All tables and chairs are provided and will be 8ft tables
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!