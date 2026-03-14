Crafton Elementary PTA Talent Show -- Messages and Advertisements

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Just a message. Make sure you add the name of your student on the Google form and Your name as well.
Make sure you upload your picture on our Google form. Make sure you add the name of your student on the Google form and Your name as well, person who is sending well wishes.
This is for just a business card. Make sure you upload your picture on our Google form.
This is for half a page on our program that will likely be a picture and if you would like a coupon or discount code. Make sure you include expiration dates, though!
Images are uploaded through our Google Form.
This is for a full page advertisement on our program. You should include a picture and if you would like a coupon or discount code. Make sure you include an expiration date!
Upload your image through our Google Form.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!