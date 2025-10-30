Koinonia Development Center

Hosted by

Koinonia Development Center

About this event

Crafts and Cocoa

6003 Lake St

Kingsville, OH 44048, USA

Regular Crafts and Cocoa Ticket
$30

Create 2 ornaments while enjoying hot cocoa, tea, light refreshments and good company. You'll choose one of our custom ornament designs and one basic ornament design that can be painted and decorated how you want it.

Bring a Friend
$50

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend for additional savings! Early Bird price $45 ($15 savings), regular $50 ($10 savings). Purchase early bird tickets by November 14th. Includes 2 tickets, each person can make 2 ornaments. You'll each choose one of our custom ornament designs and one basic ornament design that can be painted and decorated how you want it.

Add a donation for Koinonia Development Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!