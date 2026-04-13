Sky's Pancreas Partners

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Sky's Pancreas Partners

About this event

Crafts & Quesadillas!

22040 Eureka Rd

Taylor, MI 48180, USA

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Free

Free to attend!
Join us for a fun, family-friendly fundraiser supporting Sky’s Pancreas Partners’ T1D Pantry.


While there is no cost to attend, your support comes through your meal purchase at QDOBA.
👉 Simply use the QR code at checkout (in-store or online between 4–8 PM) and a portion of your order will be donated to support families living with Type 1 Diabetes.


Come enjoy great food, connect with the community, and learn how to confidently navigate eating out with T1D 💜

Add a donation for Sky's Pancreas Partners

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!