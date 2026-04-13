Crafts & Quesadillas!

Free to attend!

Join us for a fun, family-friendly fundraiser supporting Sky’s Pancreas Partners’ T1D Pantry.





While there is no cost to attend, your support comes through your meal purchase at QDOBA.

👉 Simply use the QR code at checkout (in-store or online between 4–8 PM) and a portion of your order will be donated to support families living with Type 1 Diabetes.





Come enjoy great food, connect with the community, and learn how to confidently navigate eating out with T1D 💜