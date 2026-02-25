Crafts with Lash

Students will enjoy Paint by Numbers!





Date: 3/9 & 3/10/26 (2-day class)

Time: 2:30-3:30pm

Location: Dog Park





14 students (grades 2nd-5th) will be provided with supplies to create a framed 8x8 canvas painting.





Pick up will be at Door 5..... Parents should come into the school and go to the Dog Park to sign out their student.





** It is required to send in a written note or email to your student's teacher indicating your student is staying after school for this class and that someone will be picking them up from school. **