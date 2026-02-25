Crafts with Lash

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About this event
Students will enjoy Paint by Numbers!
Date: 3/9 & 3/10/26 (2-day class)
Time: 2:30-3:30pm
Location: Dog Park
14 students (grades 2nd-5th) will be provided with supplies to create a framed 8x8 canvas painting.
Pick up will be at Door 5..... Parents should come into the school and go to the Dog Park to sign out their student.
** It is required to send in a written note or email to your student's teacher indicating your student is staying after school for this class and that someone will be picking them up from school. **
Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
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