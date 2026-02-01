Aspen Meadow PTO

Hosted by

Aspen Meadow PTO

About this event

Crafts with Lash

Dog Park

Student Slot
$5

Students will enjoy Diamond Painting! 


12 students (grades 2nd-5th) will be provided with supplies to create a diamond painted magnet (about 3 inches in diameter)


Date: 2/23 & 2/24/26 (2-day class)

Time: 2:30-3:45pm

Location: Dog Park


Pick up: Door 5..... Parents should come into the school to sign out their student.

Wait List
Free

Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

Add a donation for Aspen Meadow PTO

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