Crafts with Lash

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About this event
Students will enjoy Diamond Painting!
12 students (grades 2nd-5th) will be provided with supplies to create a diamond painted magnet (about 3 inches in diameter)
Date: 2/23 & 2/24/26 (2-day class)
Time: 2:30-3:45pm
Location: Dog Park
Pick up: Door 5..... Parents should come into the school to sign out their student.
Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
$
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