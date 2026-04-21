Hosted by

Barry County Christian School

About this event

Craig’s Cruisers Logic Trip

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49509, USA

Student Admission
$33

Student ticket for unlimited attractions like mini golf, go karts, laser tag, bumper cars, slide zone, trampoline park and more, plus buffett and trampoline socks.

Chaperone Participating
$33

Chaperone ticket for unlimited attractions like mini golf, go karts, laser tag, bumper cars, slide zone, trampoline park and more, plus buffett and trampoline socks.

Chaperone spectating
Free

Let us know if you can join us and drive but don’t want to participate in any of the activities.

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