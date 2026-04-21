Craig’s Cruisers Logic Trip

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About this event
Student ticket for unlimited attractions like mini golf, go karts, laser tag, bumper cars, slide zone, trampoline park and more, plus buffett and trampoline socks.
Chaperone ticket for unlimited attractions like mini golf, go karts, laser tag, bumper cars, slide zone, trampoline park and more, plus buffett and trampoline socks.
Let us know if you can join us and drive but don’t want to participate in any of the activities.
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