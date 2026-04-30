Cranbury Day Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
A petting zoo is a fun, hands-on experience where children and adults can safely interact with friendly farm animals like goats, sheep, rabbits, and ponies. It’s a great way to connect with animals up close, learn about them in a relaxed setting, and enjoy a family-friendly activity that brings a bit of farm life right into the community.
It's a Party Pony Rides is a classic, family-friendly attraction where children can safely enjoy a guided ride on gentle ponies in a supervised setting. It’s a memorable hands-on experience that builds confidence, creates smiles, and gives kids a fun introduction to riding and caring for animals.
Clowns and face painting bring color, laughter, and creativity to any event. Friendly clowns entertain with playful interactions and lighthearted fun, while face painting lets kids transform into their favorite animals, superheroes, or sparkly designs. Together, they create a lively, joyful atmosphere that keeps families engaged and smiling all day.
A DJ and photo booth help turn any event into a lively, interactive experience. The DJ keeps the energy going with music for all ages, setting the perfect mood throughout the day. Meanwhile, the photo booth gives guests a fun way to capture memories with props and instant photos they can take home, making the event even more memorable.
Live bands bring energy, personality, and a unique atmosphere to any event. With real-time music, they create an engaging experience that gets people of all ages tapping their feet, singing along, and enjoying the moment. From upbeat crowd favorites to relaxed background sets, a band adds a special, memorable touch you just can’t get from recorded music.
A live bubble show is a magical, interactive experience that delights audiences of all ages. Featuring giant floating bubbles, shimmering shapes, and playful tricks, it creates a whimsical atmosphere that feels almost dreamlike. Guests are often invited to participate, making it both entertaining and hands-on—perfect for adding a little wonder and excitement to any event.
An Indian dance performance brings vibrant culture, storytelling, and artistry to the stage through expressive movement, music, and colorful costumes. Featuring styles like classical or Bollywood-inspired dance, the show is full of rhythm, energy, and emotion, captivating audiences while celebrating tradition and cultural heritage in a lively, engaging way.
An Irish dance performance is a high-energy showcase of precision, rhythm, and tradition. Dancers captivate audiences with fast footwork, synchronized movements, and classic choreography set to lively Celtic music. With both group and solo routines, it’s an exciting cultural performance that brings a vibrant and festive spirit to any event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!