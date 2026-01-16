Higher Society

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Higher Society

About this event

Crappy Exes - New Litter Box Fundraiser

1 Entry
$5

We will write your exes (or someone/something else) one time in one of our litter boxes.

FIRST NAME, LAST INITIAL ONLY.


You will enter the name on the next page!

2 Entries
$9

We will write your exes (or someone/something else) one time in one of our litter boxes.

FIRST NAME, LAST INITIAL ONLY.

For 2+ Entries, you can either enter 1 name for all entries or you can enter 1 name as individual entries. (Example: 2 Entries: Ally R (for both) or Ally R, and Rebecca C.)

You will enter the name(s) on the next page!

3 Entries
$13

We will write your exes (or someone/something else) one time in one of our litter boxes.

FIRST NAME, LAST INITIAL ONLY.

For 2+ Entries, you can either enter 1 name for all entries or you can enter 1 name as individual entries. (Example: 2 Entries: Ally R (for both) or Ally R, and Rebecca C.)


You will enter the name(s) on the next page!

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