Crates and Cartons Charity's Silent Auction

🦋 Abstract Butterflies – Original Painting by Claumo’n (2020)

Add a burst of color and inspiration to your home with this original framed artwork signed by Claumo’n.

Created in 2020, Abstract Butterflies captures the essence of transformation and freedom through vibrant colors and expressive brushwork.

Artist: Claumo’n

Title: Hand of Butterflies

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Year: 2020

Framed: Yes – ready to hang

Condition: Excellent

Dimensions: Frame 12inx15in

This one-of-a-kind piece was donated to support Crates and Cartons Charity, helping us continue our mission to fight veteran homelessness — one crate, one carton, one life at a time.

🎨 Your bid makes a difference. All proceeds go directly to supporting homeless veterans and community outreach programs.