Crates and Cartons Charity's Silent Auction

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Add a burst of color and inspiration to your home with this original framed artwork signed by Claumo’n.
Created in 2020, Abstract Butterflies captures the essence of transformation and freedom through vibrant colors and expressive brushwork.
This one-of-a-kind piece was donated to support Crates and Cartons Charity, helping us continue our mission to fight veteran homelessness — one crate, one carton, one life at a time.
🎨 Your bid makes a difference. All proceeds go directly to supporting homeless veterans and community outreach programs.
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Immerse yourself in the joyful energy of summer with this vibrant original abstract painting by Tempast Wulf, Summer Garden.
Splashes of green, pink, yellow, and blue dance across the canvas, evoking the color and life of a sunlit garden in full bloom.
This lively piece was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity in support of our mission to help homeless veterans rebuild their lives and reconnect with their communities.
🌼 Bring art and hope home. Every bid directly supports veterans in need.
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Bold, elegant, and thought-provoking, Black Antoinette by Olaf Hajet reimagines classical portraiture through a modern lens. This stunning print on canvas balances regal poise with contemporary edge, making it a captivating focal point for any space.
Generously donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, this artwork helps support our mission to provide housing, resources, and hope for homeless veterans.
🖤 Own a statement piece that gives back. Your bid directly helps veterans rebuild their lives — one crate, one carton, one life at a time.
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A striking fusion of fashion and fine art, CHANEL Splatter Abstract captures the timeless elegance of black and white with the bold energy of modern expression. This original work features dynamic acrylic splashes on paper, beautifully framed (no glass) for a contemporary, gallery-style presentation.
This original artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity to help fund programs supporting homeless veterans and their families.
🕊️ Bid with heart. Your winning bid brings art into your home and hope into a veteran’s life.
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A collector’s treasure and a piece of San Francisco music history — this rare framed concert poster celebrates the legendary Etta James and The Roots Band, with Moonalice, presented by Bill Graham Presents at The Fillmore in 2007.
Designed with the signature Fillmore flair, this poster features artwork by Maro Spuita, art direction by Arlene Owseichih, and printing by Great Impressions, SSF, making it a vibrant addition for music and art enthusiasts alike.
This framed poster was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity to help fund our mission of fighting veteran homelessness and supporting community reintegration.
🎵 Own a piece of music history — and make a difference. Your bid helps veterans find stability, dignity, and a new start.
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Modern, bold, and visually striking, Contrasting Silhouette by The 5by5 Collective explores the balance of light and shadow through minimalist form and contemporary design. This print on framed canvas is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication and intrigue to any home or office space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity to help fund programs supporting homeless veterans and their path toward stability and community.
✨ Bring meaning to your walls. Every bid helps us continue our mission — one crate, one carton, one life at a time.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Rich in color and emotion, Me Beso (“Kiss Me”) is an original oil on canvas by renowned Cuban artist M. Mesa Lozaro. This expressive work captures the intensity and warmth of human connection through bold brushwork and a masterful use of light and shadow.
This original painting was generously donated to Crates and Cartons Charity in support of our mission to fight veteran homelessness and help veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
❤️ Own a heartfelt piece of art that changes lives. Your bid directly supports homeless veterans and community programs.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Immerse yourself in the lush imagination of Olaf Hajek with Green Room, a captivating print on canvas that blends botanical elegance with surreal storytelling. Known for his distinctive style and intricate compositions, Hajek brings nature, fashion, and folklore together in a vivid celebration of color and form.
This striking piece was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity to support our mission of fighting veteran homelessness and helping those who served find stability, purpose, and community once again.
🌱 Bring art and compassion home. Your bid directly benefits veterans in need.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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A striking blend of emotion and artistry, Human Heart is an original lithograph by Claumo’n, signed and framed for display. Created in 2020, this piece captures the depth of human emotion through thoughtful composition and vivid detail, making it a meaningful addition to any art collection.
This lithograph was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and help veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
❤️ Own a piece of art that makes a difference. Every bid directly supports veterans in need.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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A compelling blend of photography and mixed media, Mixed Media Children by Claumo’n (2021) transforms a black-and-white portrait of two children into a vibrant, whimsical vision. Bright flowers and butterflies overlay the faces, creating a striking contrast and evoking themes of innocence, growth, and imagination.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide resources and hope for those in need.
🌟 Bring art and compassion into your home. Every bid makes a real difference for veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Bold, contemporary, and thought-provoking, Cranium by Tom Fedro is a striking print on canvas that explores the complexity of the human mind through dynamic form and vibrant detail. Perfect for collectors of modern art, this piece makes a compelling statement in any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and help veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
🖤 Own a thought-provoking piece that gives back. Every bid directly supports veterans in need.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Celebrate the iconic spirit of Frida Kahlo through the vibrant interpretation of artist Michelle Vella. This print on canvas captures Kahlo’s strength, passion, and enduring influence with bold colors and thoughtful detail. Framed and ready to hang, it’s perfect for adding inspiration and style to any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and help veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
🌟 Own a piece of art that inspires and gives back. Every bid directly supports veterans in need.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping
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Step into a moment of Cuban history and culture with this vintage canvas by M. Mesa, depicting a classic car parked in front of the iconic La Bodeguita Del Medio. A subtle Granma newspaper clipping is watermarked in the background, referencing de lider boricua river en Panama, while the Puerto Rican flag adds a pop of color, blending history, art, and heritage.
This unique artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, helping support our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide resources, housing, and hope to veterans in need.
🌟 Own a piece of cultural history that gives back. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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A charming and delicate piece, Kitchen is a watercolor lithograph published by Scafa-Tornbene Art Publishing Co. The artwork captures the warmth and simplicity of a kitchen scene with soft colors and subtle textures, perfect for adding a touch of homely elegance to any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide essential resources and community support for veterans in need.
🌟 Own a piece of art that warms the home and the heart. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Celebrate the legendary career of Tiger Woods with this special framed portrait featuring the golf superstar leaning on his club, titled Tiger Woods Grand Slam Champion. This collectible includes four metal golf tags commemorating his major championship victories:
This piece also includes a certificate on the back, confirming it as a 2003 first edition, registration number 081592, making it a rare and highly desirable collector’s item for golf enthusiasts.
This portrait was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide essential resources and community support for veterans in need.
⛳ Own a piece of sports history that gives back. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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Bright, bold, and full of life, this framed color photograph captures a close-up of a large sunflower, highlighting its vibrant petals and natural beauty. The striking bright blue frame adds a modern touch, making it a cheerful focal point for any room.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and help veterans rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
🌞 Bring color, joy, and purpose to your space. Every bid directly benefits veterans in need.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
A vibrant celebration of nature, Sunflowers Among the Daisies captures three sunflowers and two daisies in full bloom. This framed color photograph, set in a bright gold frame, brings warmth, energy, and a touch of elegance to any space.
This photograph was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide resources, housing, and hope for veterans in need.
🌞 Brighten your home and make an impact. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
Add a playful splash of color to your space with Lollipop Tulips by Paul Fuentes. This framed print showcases bright, whimsical tulips in a lively composition, perfect for bringing cheer and charm to any room.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope and resources to veterans in need.
🌷 Bring art and joy into your home. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
A whimsical and playful work of art, Sweet Summer (also titled Carnations in an Ice Cream Cone) features bright pink carnations arranged in a classic ice cream cone. This framed print, ready to hang, brings a pop of color and joy to any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide essential resources and hope to veterans in need.
🌸 Add whimsy and purpose to your home. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
Striking and elegant, this black-and-white photograph captures a close-up of a ceramic zebra’s face in exquisite detail. Framed in a gold frame, it makes a sophisticated and eye-catching addition to any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope, resources, and community for veterans in need.
🖤 Own a unique piece of art that gives back. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
Bold, dark, and striking, Sweet Dream is a hand-painted piece on black-stained wood, featuring vampire eyes and teeth along with the phrase “I’ll show you a sweet dream” in vibrant red Diploma font. A unique piece for collectors of macabre, gothic, or unconventional art.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope, resources, and community for veterans in need.
🖤 Bring edgy, one-of-a-kind art into your home. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
Elegant and serene, Dogwoods at Night by Tempast Wulf depicts white dogwood blossoms illuminated against a blue night sky, with a black ground disappearing into the distance. This atmospheric acrylic on canvas board combines natural beauty and nighttime tranquility, creating a captivating focal point for any space.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope, resources, and community for veterans in need.
🌌 Bring elegance and calm to your home while supporting a good cause. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
Starting bid
Dramatic and evocative, Ghost Ship by Tempast Wulf captures the haunting beauty of a shipwreck at sunset. The background features a vivid sunset with marbled hues of orange, yellow, blue, and purple, while the foreground shows choppy waves with a textured marbled effect. Silhouettes of ruined structures add mystery and depth to this striking scene.
This artwork was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope, resources, and community for veterans in need.
🌅 Own a dramatic, one-of-a-kind seascape that supports a good cause. Every bid directly benefits veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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A rare and historic collectible for golf enthusiasts, this antique ladies “LPGA” golf club and caddy set includes:
This set is perfect for collectors, LPGA fans, or anyone who appreciates vintage golf memorabilia.
This set was donated to Crates and Cartons Charity, supporting our mission to fight veteran homelessness and provide hope, resources, and community for veterans in need.
🏌️♀️ Own a piece of golf history while giving back. Every bid directly benefits Homeless veterans.
📦 Note: Buyer pays shipping.
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