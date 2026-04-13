All Are Able Inc - craveABLEs

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All Are Able Inc - craveABLEs

About this event

craveABLEs Cup 2026 Sponsors

7427 Timberlake Rd

Lynchburg, VA 24502, USA

CUP SPONSOR
$1,000

*logo on photo backdrop at event

*logo as cup sponsor on social media and program

*1 team of 4 players

LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,000

*social media and program recognition as Lunch Sponsor

*1 team of 4 players

HOLE SPONSOR
$500

*logo on hole 

*Free lunch and ice cream at event

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$1,000

*social media and program recognition as Entertainment Sponsor

*1 team of 4 players

BOOTH VENDOR SPONSOR
$500

Option 1: Sponsored Game Booth – $500

Let us handle the fun while showcasing your business!

craveABLEs will provide:

  • A game or activity for guests
  • All materials, setup, and staffing for the booth
  • Prizes for participants

Your business will receive:

  • Prominent logo displayed at the game booth
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials (flyers, coupons, etc.) that will be handed out to participants
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