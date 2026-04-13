craveABLEs Cup 2026 Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
*logo on photo backdrop at event
*logo as cup sponsor on social media and program
*1 team of 4 players
*social media and program recognition as Lunch Sponsor
*1 team of 4 players
*logo on hole
*Free lunch and ice cream at event
*social media and program recognition as Entertainment Sponsor
*1 team of 4 players
Option 1: Sponsored Game Booth – $500
Let us handle the fun while showcasing your business!
craveABLEs will provide:
Your business will receive:
$
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