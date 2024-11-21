Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament for Champions - Team Sign Up

Price includes participation in the tournament for 2 persons, with multiple opportunities to advance. You will receive a donation receipt for tax purposes, thank you! This price includes crawfish (being served starting at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) and our adult (or non-alcoholic) beverage package. There will be multiple promotion opportunities, including social media shout outs, promotions on-site and sports-style interviews the day of. Entry fees are non-refundable per 2-person team (however you can transfer your ticket to another team who wants to play). Team Composition: -Teams can be any combination of male and female players (2 males, 2 females or 1 male and 1 female). -# of teams will be determined by number of entries but to be limited to no more than 64 teams. The tournament will take place starting at 12:30 p.m. (64 teams). The top teams will be invited to participate in the final showdown and claim the top prize. Players who advance must be available at 4 p.m. to participate in the championship round.

