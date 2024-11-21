Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament for Champions - Team Sign Up

Price includes participation in the tournament for 2 persons, with multiple opportunities to advance. You will receive a donation receipt for tax purposes, thank you!
This price includes crawfish (being served starting at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.) and our adult (or non-alcoholic) beverage package.
There will be multiple promotion opportunities, including social media shout outs, promotions on-site and sports-style interviews the day of.
Entry fees are non-refundable per 2-person team (however you can transfer your ticket to another team who wants to play).
Team Composition:
-Teams can be any combination of male and female players (2 males, 2 females or 1 male and 1 female).
-# of teams will be determined by number of entries but to be limited to no more than 64 teams.
The tournament will take place starting at 12:30 p.m. (64 teams). The top teams will be invited to participate in the final showdown and claim the top prize.
Players who advance must be available at 4 p.m. to participate in the championship round.
Adult Spectator Package w/crawfish package
$25
Select this option to attend the event WITH an order of crawfish and a beverage.
Since we can't guarantee that there will be walk-up orders available, we suggest you reserve yours in advance. Each order will be 2 pounds of crawfish, plus a beverage coupon for any beverages available (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). Concessions will be available for sale for additional options.
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
Child Spectator Package w/crawfish package for kids under 10
$20
This option is if you are NOT playing in the tournament. Select this option to attend the event WITH an order of crawfish and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Since we can't guarantee that there will be walk-up orders available, we suggest you reserve yours in advance. Each order will be 2 pounds of crawfish, plus a beverage coupon for any beverages available (non-alcoholic). Concessions will be available for sale for additional options.
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WHACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
ADULT ticket without crawfish and beverage package
$10
Select this option to attend for $10.00. You can choose to buy food and beverages on site. Come cheer on the tournament teams. Your $10 will help support our cause, thank you!
--Informal games of Cornhole will be available for those wanting to come and have fun without being in the tournament
Families will have access to the KIDS ZONE featuring 10 holes of WHACKY CORNHOLE, inflatables and a petting zoo.
UNDER 17 ticket without crawfish and beverage package
$5
]Select this option for children to attend (10 and under) for $5.00. This donation supports the We Lift You Up fund You can choose to buy food and beverages on site. Come cheer on the tournament teams.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!