Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

About this raffle

Crawfish & Cue A Taste of Winning - Gift Card Basket Raffle

A Taste of Texas- 1 Ticket
$10

$355.00 value gift cards to include Cafe Rian, The Breakfast Klub, Texas Roadhouse, Grace's, Iguana Joe's, and Chick-fil-A. One multi-choice gift card to Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Coldstone Creamery, Fleming's Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or Top Golf.

A Taste of Texas - 3 Tickets
$25

$355.00 value gift cards to include Cafe Rian, The Breakfast Klub, Texas Roadhouse, Grace's, Iguana Joe's, and Chick-fil-A. One multi-choice gift card to Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Coldstone Creamery, Fleming's Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or Top Golf.

The Big Easy - 1 Ticket
$10

$355.00 value gift cards that include Cafe Rian, The Breakfast Klub, Texas Roadhouse, Gringo's, Bonfire Wings, Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang's, Buffalo Wings, Chili's, and Chick-fil-A. One multi-choice gift card to Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Coldstone Creamery, Fleming's Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or Top Golf.

The Big Easy - 3 Tickets
$25

$355.00 value gift cards that include Cafe Rian, The Breakfast Klub, Texas Roadhouse, Gringo's, Bonfire Wings, Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang's, Buffalo Wings, Chili's, and Chick-fil-A. One multi-choice gift card to Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Coldstone Creamery, Fleming's Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or Top Golf.

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