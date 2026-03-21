Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

About this event

Crawfish n’ Cue Snack Bar (Concession)

$1 Coupon
$1

$1 Concession Coupon is valid toward the purchase of concession items, including soda, chips, and popcorn. Each item is valued at $1.00.

$3 Coupon
$3

$3 Concession Coupon is valid toward the purchase of concession items, including soda, chips, and popcorn. Each item is valued at $1.00 each.

$5 Coupon
$5

$5 Concession Coupon is valid toward the purchase of concession items, including soda, chips, and popcorn. Each item is valued at $1.00.

$10 Coupon
$10

$10 Concession Coupon is valid toward the purchase of concession items, including soda, chips, and popcorn. Each item is valued at $1.00.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

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