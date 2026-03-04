Crawfish Boil 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event along with the following:
$50 per ticket
ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH (while supplies last)
Serving 2:30PM - 5:00PM
(Drinks available for purchase on site)
8 ALL YOU CAN EAT Crawfish Tickets seated at a VIP table.
Each Ticket will also receive 2 premium (Beer/Wine) drink tickets per person.
Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event.
4 ALL YOU CAN EAT Crawfish Tickets at a VIP table
Each Ticket will receive 2 premium (Beer/Wine) drink tickets per person
Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event
$
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