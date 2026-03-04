Sealy FFA Booster Club

Hosted by

Sealy FFA Booster Club

About this event

Crawfish Boil 2026

1310 Hwy 90 W

Sealy, TX 77474, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event along with the following:

$50 per ticket

ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH (while supplies last)

Serving 2:30PM - 5:00PM

(Drinks available for purchase on site)

Grand Champion Donor - Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 ALL YOU CAN EAT Crawfish Tickets seated at a VIP table.

Each Ticket will also receive 2 premium (Beer/Wine) drink tickets per person.

Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event.

Reserve Champion Donor - Table of 4
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 ALL YOU CAN EAT Crawfish Tickets at a VIP table

Each Ticket will receive 2 premium (Beer/Wine) drink tickets per person

Advertising on Social Media and on your table at the event

Add a donation for Sealy FFA Booster Club

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