Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy a Crawfish Boil meal (Crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, onions) or substitute crawfish and/or shrimp for chicken included with meal and non alcoholic refreshments and a dessert. Chicken Cash Bar not included with meal ticket.
In kind donations are appreciated for the event’s silent auction. Donors will be recognized on the silent auction bid sheet for the item(s) donated.
Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812
Enjoy a Crawfish Boil meal (Crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, onions)included with meal and non alcoholic refreshments and a dessert. Cash Bar not included with meal ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!