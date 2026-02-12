Choice To Change Inc

Hosted by

Choice To Change Inc

About this event

Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

10070 W Indiantown Rd

Jupiter, FL 33478, USA

Meal Ticket (Advanced Price)
$40

Enjoy a Crawfish Boil meal (Crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, onions) or substitute crawfish and/or shrimp for chicken included with meal and non alcoholic refreshments and a dessert. Chicken Cash Bar not included with meal ticket.

Sponsorship Platinum
$1,000
  • Six meal  tickets at event
  • Company Name will appear on our website/ printed on event programs, on promotional material, and logo on bottle for game
  • Public Recognition at event
  • Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812
Sponsorship Gold
$500
  • Four meal  tickets at event
  • Company Name will appear on our website/ printed on event programs, and on promotional material
  • Public Recognition at event
  • Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812
Sponsorship Silver
$250
  • Two meal tickets at event
  • Company Name will appear on our website/ printed on event programs and promotional material
  • Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812
Sponsorship Bottle
$150
  • Logo or Name represented on one bottle for bottle toss game
  • You may sponsor more than one bottle
  • You may request which  bottle your logo is on
  • Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812
Donation for Silent Auction
Free

In kind donations are appreciated for the event’s silent auction. Donors will be recognized on the silent auction bid sheet for the item(s) donated.

Your Donation is Tax deductible CH34812

Meal Ticket (At Event)
$50

Enjoy a Crawfish Boil meal (Crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, onions)included with meal and non alcoholic refreshments and a dessert. Cash Bar not included with meal ticket.

Add a donation for Choice To Change Inc

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