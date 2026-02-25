Kids Kicking Cancer TX

Hosted by

Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

Crawfish Kickback: In person purchase

9121 FM 2100

Crosby, TX 77532, USA

Crawfish Plate Ticket (5 lbs)
$45

Your Ticket Includes:

  • A hearty plate of 5 lbs of boiled crawfish
  • 2 potatoes
  • Corn on the cob
  • Option to dine in or take it to go
  • A free raffle ticket
  • Stick around for all the entertainment!
  • Everything goes to benefit Kids Kicking Cancer TX!

Each $45 ticket includes one entry into the main raffle. One entry per person.


After you purchase, you’ll pick up your physical crawfish plate ticket and raffle ticket at check-in on day of the event.

Facebook Crawfish Ticket Contest
$10

Enter for a chance to win 2 free tickets to the Crawfish Boil! Each $10 entry counts as one chance in the giveaway.


Once all 25 opportunities are gone, one winner will be randomly selected and announced in the Facebook Event.


Good luck, and thank you for supporting the event! 🦞

Add a donation for Kids Kicking Cancer TX

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