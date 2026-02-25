Crawfish Kickback: In person purchase

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About this event
Each $45 ticket includes one entry into the main raffle. One entry per person.
After you purchase, you’ll pick up your physical crawfish plate ticket and raffle ticket at check-in on day of the event.
Enter for a chance to win 2 free tickets to the Crawfish Boil! Each $10 entry counts as one chance in the giveaway.
Once all 25 opportunities are gone, one winner will be randomly selected and announced in the Facebook Event.
Good luck, and thank you for supporting the event! 🦞
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