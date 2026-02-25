Crawfish Kickback: In person purchase

Your Ticket Includes:

A hearty plate of 5 lbs of boiled crawfish

2 potatoes

Corn on the cob

Option to dine in or take it to go

A free raffle ticket

Stick around for all the entertainment!

Everything goes to benefit Kids Kicking Cancer TX!

Each $45 ticket includes one entry into the main raffle. One entry per person.





After you purchase, you’ll pick up your physical crawfish plate ticket and raffle ticket at check-in on day of the event.