Crawfish King Cookoff

Offered by

Crawfish King Cookoff

Crawfish King Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

20 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

20 general admission tickets

2 - 10x10 tent spots (may be used for competition or team and/or company gathering)

Crawfish Club Sponsor
$10,000

10 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

10 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots (may be used for competition or team and/or company gathering)

Spicy Entry Sponsor
$10,000

10 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

10 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots (may be used for competition or team and/or company gathering)

Mud Bug Munch Zone Sponsor
$7,500

8 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

8 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots (may be used for competition or team and/or company gathering)

Pathway Partner
$5,000

5 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

5 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots

Crawfish Court Room Sponsor
$5,000

5 Crawfish Club VIP admission tickets

5 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots (to be used for competition or team

Mission Sponsor
$3,000

4 general admission tickets

1 - 10x10 tent spots (to be used for competition or team)

Team Sponsor
$1,500

1 - 10x10 tent spots (to be used for competition or team. Includes entry for a boiling team of 5 people

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