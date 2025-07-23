Crawl for Diapers

1270 Church Rd

St Paul, MO 63366, USA

Crawler Ticket
$75

An individual crawler ticket includes the following:

  • FOUR HOURS of entertainment!
  • Open Bar with Various Beer and Seltzer Selections
  • Drinking Games and Competitions
  • New This Year, FOOD IS INCLUDED!
    • Hotdogs, Hamburgers, Brats and Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Various Door Prizes
  • 50/50 & Raffles
Designated Driver
$10

If you are the responsible one of the group and want to be the DD, this ticket gives you entry and includes food, bottled water, various soda and the following:

  • Live Entertainment
  • New This Year, FOOD IS INCLUDED!
    • Hotdogs, Hamburgers, Brats and Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Various Door Prizes
  • 50/50 & Raffles
Sponsorship
$500

As a sponsor, your company logo will be shown on our website, throughout the picnic grounds during the event, will be mentioned several times during the event and mentioned over social media. The sponsorship also gives you 4 entry tickets for the event which includes:

  • Open Bar
  • Live Entertainment
  • Drinking Games and Competitions
  • New This Year, FOOD IS INCLUDED!
    • Hotdogs, Hamburgers, Brats and Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Various Door Prizes
  • 50/50 & Raffles
Entertainment Sponsor
$750

As the overall sponsor of the entertainment, your business' name will be front and center of the stage. Your company will also be listed on the website and mentioned several times during the event. This sponsorship also gives you 5 entry tickets for the event which includes:

  • Open Bar
  • Live Entertainment
  • Drinking Games and Competitions
  • New This Year, FOOD IS INCLUDED!
    • Hotdogs, Hamburgers, Brats and Pulled Pork Sandwiches
  • Various Door Prizes
  • 50/50 & Raffles
